News: Rotherham accountancy firm at 40
By Tom Austen
Brearley & Co, an accountancy firm in Rotherham, has been recognised with a Salute to Business award at the recent Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards.
This prestigious award honours businesses that have made significant contributions to the local economy and community over the past 40 years.
The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards, hosted by the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce in association with Barnsley College, took place at the end of 2024.
Brearley & Co was honoured for its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional financial services to businesses and individuals in the region.
The award was presented by Amy Garcia of BBC Look North, who praised Brearley & Co for its dedication to client service, community involvement, and financial expertise.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Mark Smallman, Managing Director at Brearley & Co “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team over the past 40 years. We are grateful for the support of our clients and the community, and we look forward to continuing to serve Rotherham for many years to come.”
Established in 1984 by the firm’s founder, Giles Brearley, Brearley & Co have grown from a single room to five buildings at their head office at Swinton, Mexborough and now have offices in Dinnington, Doncaster and Chapeltown. It advises clients across a range of sectors, including care homes and corporations and also has a number of local community sponsorships including Dinnington Town FC, fundraising for Rotherham Rise (now called Hopian) and for Bluebell Wood Children’s hospice.
Images: Brearley & Co /BR Chamber
Images: Brearley & Co /BR Chamber
