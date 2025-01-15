News: Recruitment underway at new Lounge neighbourhood café-bar in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Loungers plc has started recruitment for a new opening at the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel but new food outlets are yet to open.
Rothbiz revealed last month that Loungers UK Limited had applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
Now approved, the application is for the sale of alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, on every day of the week between 10am and midnight and for the provision of late-night refreshment on every day of the week between 11pm and 12.30am on the following day.
Lounge, which currently operates at The Glass Works in Barnsley and Fox Valley in Sheffield, has secured the premises licence for the 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 at Forge Island, which is the largest of the remaining units. The purpose-built restaurant building overlooks the new landscaped area alongside the River Don.
A potential opening date has not yet been announced but recruitment has now started and the first roles that the company is advertising includes a general manager, head chef and sous chef.
The job advert for the manager role states: "This is an exciting opportunity to join our new opening and become part of one of the most successful restaurant groups in the UK.
"You'll be responsible for leading your team to deliver 14 great shifts, taking full ownership so your Lounge is an amazing and unique place to work and a great place to be for the local community. You'll be making sure every customer leaves happy. Which they tend to do."
Like other new sites, it is expected that nearly £1m will be invested into the local area and around 30 new jobs are created.
The Lounge brand is designed to create "a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep." It is described as a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture. The offer includes breakfasts, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks with a wide range including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus.
AIM-listed Loungers plc, which also operates the Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining, is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m. It expects to continue to open around 36 new sites per annumwith plans to open at least 400 more.
Images: Loungers
Advertisement
Images: Loungers
1 comments:
Good news and new jobs , will be down when it opens.
