News: Welcome Break opens £55m services in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
After a slight delay caused by the weather, the new multimillion pound motorway service area (MSA) on the M1 in Rotherham is now open.
Rothbiz revealed in 2021 that Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, was to take on the site after outline planning permission was secured by Irish firm, Applegreen, for a new development at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe.
The first MSA opening in over 20 years for Welcome Break, sees the company investing €66m (£54.7m) in Rotherham.
Brands include Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, a standalone Starbucks Drive Thru, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, and a convenient forecourt.
Welcome Break said in a statement: "Designed to look and feel just like a Yorkshire village, Rotherham is a completely new concept for our estate and one that makes stopping at Welcome Break a truly unique and memorable experience for our customers.
"Alongside top of the range facilities and dining options, the new service area has created approximately 230 new jobs – building our world class team, significantly boosting the local economy, and supporting the local community."
Plans showed a main amenity building measuring 32,000 sq ft with seven concession units, a retail area, gaming area, toilets, seating and a kid's play area on the ground floor. A mezzanine floor includes an eighth unit, further seating and a business lounge / remote working hub. The site also includes 28 EV charging points and dedicated HGV driver facilities.
"The new services area will create about 230 new jobs and more than 500 people worked on the construction phase of the project.
"It has been a really mammoth task to bring Welcome Break Rotherham to fruition, and I’d like to congratulate the entire Welcome Break team and all of its suppliers and contractors who put in such a huge effort to deliver a wonderful product for our customers."
Welcome Break website
Images: Welcome Break / LinkedIn
