News: Burnt-out, disused, poorly maintained, aging and dated - why Dinnington needs £12m regen scheme
By Tom Austen
A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) has been officially published for a £12m Rotherham development project with Rotherham Council explaining the need for the powers to be utilised in Dinnington.
Backed by Government funding, the scheme at Dinnington aims to address blight in the town centre and boost the local economy. The funding will facilitate clearance of the burnt out and derelict buildings on the high street and pave the way for a new attractive town square, with purpose built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
A CPO is considered as a last resort and the Government grants powers to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.
The order sets out that: "The existing properties comprised within the scheme land include: a burnt-out former retail building, a disused market hall, an off-retail pitch and dated outdoor market site, and a shopping parade that separates the high street from the market square and bus station. Many of these structures are poorly maintained, aging and dated and form a layout which is in conflict with and undermines the effective functioning of Dinnington town centre as a commercial centre."
The outdoor market area is described as poorly maintained and the subject of numerous fires and anti social behaviour and an escape route for those committing crimes in the neighbouring shops.
The indoor market has been unused since the Covid-19 pandemic when trading ceased.
A 1970s parade of terraced retail units fronting Laughton Road is described as a physical barrier that has been allowed to deteriorate under multiple private ownerships.
The document goes on to discuss the plans for the area, which were approved last year. It adds: "The Council’s sustainable approach to improving the area will be centred on repurposing underused brownfield land and derelict buildings alongside investment in public realm to increase footfall to sustainable levels and restore a sense of pride of place.
"The Council believes that this major capital investment in high quality place making and investment in local amenities will increase confidence in the area and provide an attractive offer to local people that incentivises visits to the town centre and draws in local trade.
"Dinnington is one of the Borough’s “Principal Settlements for Growth”; however, the positive investment and growth in housing and employment sites has not, thus far, reached the traditional town centre shopping area.
"To deliver transformational regeneration and diversify the local offer, drastic change is required to create a multi-use area that provides a retail, community, and leisure offer."
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
