News: How historic former foundry in Rotherham could be transformed into a high quality hotel
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the remains of a former foundry on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that a scheme to repurpose the former Guest & Chrimes foundry as an National / International music venue had fallen flat. Despite £4.5m of government funding being on the table, the council was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, Rotherham United Football Club.
Now the club's chairman, Tony Stewart, and vice-chairman, Richard Stewart, have submitted a planning application for a new hotel development on the prominent site which is alongside the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Stewart Developments Ltd is seeking permission to convert and partly demolish the dilapidated existing Grade II listed building and link it to a new build property to create a new hotel.
The foundry use of the site ceased in 1990 and the building has been empty since 1999. The site was purchased by Rotherham Council for £2.6m from developers, Evans in 2010 and is now controlled by the football club which has a very long lease from the Council.
A severe fire at the former brass and iron foundry in 2018 meant that the front portion was subsequently demolished.
The site has been allocated for mixed use and whilst there is a preference for employment uses, it was identified that support would be given for proposals that are well integrated with adjoining uses, and which support the vitality and viability of the town centre. Feedback has already been sought from Historic England and Rotherham Council.
Plans show that the 51,074 sq ft hotel would have 138 bedrooms and include a restaurant and bar.
Plans state that: "The proposed hotel use conforms with the mixed-use allocation of the site and would be sustainably located within Rotherham town centre and would help with the regeneration aspirations of the RMBC [Rotherham Council] for Rotherham town centre."
The largest northern range is set to be refurbished so that the hotel main entrance is located directly beneath the water tower. The lobby has been designed to lead to an impressive five storey atrium, with views up to the glass light box which is described as a "feature beacon." The brick water tower and iron tank would be sensitively restored before a crystalline lightbox is installed above which can be fully illuminated.
The northern range would also include a bar and restaurant which has the ability to extend outside onto the public realm during warmer months, whilst hotel kitchens, staff areas, delivery bays and stores lie further to the east.
The new build takes inspiration from the profile of the historic tap mechanism.
Plans, drawn up by CarneySweeney and stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO, explain: "The proposal includes the addition of a large new build element to the south of the northern range with a raised walkway connecting the two elements of the proposed hotel.
"The new build element will be ‘L’ shaped and consist of two wings. The vertical wing being four storeys in height and the horizontal wing would be three storeys. The new build will be clad in a brasslike cladding to reflect the historic industrial use of the Guest & Chrimes site."
Close to the River Don, the majority of the application site area falls within Flood Zone 2, however, part of the site, along the eastern boundary falls within Flood Zone 3.
A number of flood risk mitigation measures are in the plans. They include ensuring that the floor levels in the new building are raised above current levels. Only less vulnerable uses would be located within the retained building where the floor levels cannot be raised. Construction would utilise flood resistant materials and services would be placed as high as practicable to reduce impact of flooding. Flood defences have been discreetly incorporated into the design and surrounding landscape.
The plans only include seven car parking spaces but the applicants add that staff, guests and visitors of the hotel development will be able to utilise the existing Pay & Display public car park on the site.
At present it has not been decided if the hotel will be operated under a brand, or if it will operate independently. A financial viability assessment provided for the developer demonstrates that the plans put forward with just the retention of one building is viable "if a higher quality hotel operator is targeted, and a higher quality development is proposed."
A heritage assessment has also been submitted detailing the status of the building and setting out the reasons for partial demolition. The retention of fire damaged blocks is seen as unviable with the plans concluding that: "Whilst it is evident the proposals will not result in total loss of historic fabric, it is at the RMBC’s discretion as to whether the merits of the scheme outweigh the degree of loss of the listed buildings within the Site. The proposed development that forms this planning application is considered the only viable opportunity available to deliver beneficial use."
"The sensitive refurbishment of the derelict and fire damaged grade II listed northern range will ensure this important building is not only preserved but will become a cherished heritage asset to be enjoyed by current and future generations. The skilfully crafted extension with its tap mechanism concept and brass inspired colour palette informs a unique piece of contemporary architecture conceived from the site’s rich history of industry and manufacturing.
"This application will enable the site to once again become thriving and successful, serving Rotherham and it’s neighbouring areas just as the original Guest & Chrimes complex did many years ago."
Images: Stewart Developments / stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO
