News: Pricecheck renew lease on head office and warehouse
By Tom Austen
International brand wholesaler and distributor Pricecheck has taken a five-year lease renewal for its 113,839 sq ft head office and distribution centre in Rotherham.
The company originally moved into the premises at Beighton Link in 2016 and has since taken further space at Manvers, both in Rotherham. The company finished 2023/24 with a turnover of £151m - growth of 15% on the previous financial year and distributes in excess of 8,000 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products to more than 100 countries.
A team from Gordons law firm comprising commercial property partner, Sarah Ratcliffe, and head of property disputes, Paul Joyce, advised Pricecheck on the lease renewal negotiations.
Established in 1978, the company is run by brother and sister duo, Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison, who took the business over from their parents.
Pricecheck’s vision is to be the first-choice distributor for brand owners and customers across the world and it has ambitious plans to increase turnover to £200m.
Commenting on the lease renewal, Pricecheck joint managing director, Mark Lythe, said: “This lease renewal was far from straightforward with three parties involved, including a previous tenant from whom we were subletting the premises. The team at Gordons helped us to navigate various issues and bring the matter to a successful conclusion within the required timeframe.”
Pricecheck has delivered ten years of consecutive revenue growth.
Gordons’ Sarah Ratcliffe said: “Pricecheck is a fast growing business with significant ambitions, so it was essential for us to secure a new lease on the facilities to enable the company to further deliver its strategic growth plans.
“We had to work at pace within short time frames to conclude the negotiations with the landlord. We are very pleased with the positive outcome and look forward to seeing Pricecheck continue to expand nationally and internationally.”
