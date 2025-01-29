News: Metalysis increases Gen 1 research units by one third





The company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits. With a Materials Discovery Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham it also operates a site at Manvers.



Each Gen 1 can produce grammes of output per machine per run and is the first stage in the Metalysis product development process. The Gen 1s directly serve commercial clients’ advanced material development needs via producing low levels of output for proof of principle before the client’s requirements are elevated to Gen 2, then Gen 3, and potentially to Gen 4, which is capable of tens of tonnes of output per unit per year. The availability of different Gen’s for trial batches offers flexibility to customers, negating the requirement to place large minimum order quantities.



Each Gen unit contains a crucible of electrolyte (calcium chloride, more commonly known as rock salt) and traditionally a carbon anode, with variations in the anode possible dependent upon the off-gas being produced. The metal oxide acts as the cathode, and with heating of the rock salt between 650-950 degrees Celsius and a voltage applied, the oxygen is released, gravitating to the anode, leaving a metal sponge. This is then crushed, milled, and dried, giving a metal or metal alloy powder. The process is agnostic to oxide composition, meaning the Gen units are not constrained by product type.



The benefits of the Metalysis electrolysis process are that in contrast to traditional melting processes for metal alloy powder production, electrolysis uses much lower temperatures and less energy and is a single-stage process rather than multi-stage, such as titanium alloy production. Also, no hazardous chemicals are used during the Metalysis process. This gives substantial energy and yield savings and means that sustainability is built-in across the Metalysis production process.



The Metalysis process in contrast to melting is also highly adaptable, so bespoke materials can be produced as directed by specific customer demand.



Demand is coming from the high entropy alloy sector and the growing commercial space sector.



High-entropy alloys (HEAs) are a new class of alloy that ushers in a revolution in metallurgy not seen since the Bronze Age. Traditionally, alloys are metals alloyed to one base metal. HEAs are an equal configuration of elements, which means new alloys can be constructed with the attributes of each metal spread throughout the new alloy – e.g, strength, ductility, fatigue, and corrosion, oxidation, and temperature resistance.



Nitesh Shah, CEO of Metalysis, said: “We are delighted to be expanding Metalysis’ development capabilities by increasing the number of our Gen 1 units by a third. This need for substantial expansion is led by our partners and potential partners – particularly in the hypersonics and space sectors – who have sourced Metalysis as their global partner for the development and commercial supply of advanced novel materials. As these innovative sectors grow, the need for novel advanced materials increases, and our Gen 1 units will allow us to work with partners on the required physical properties and chemical compositions of their advanced materials.



"Metalysis recently purchased a spheroidiser for in-house production of spherical powders and this expansion of our Gen 1s further expands our in-house capacity."



Rawmarsh and Consibrough MP John Healey recently visited Metalysis’ manufacturing centre in Wath. He said: "The company has an important part to play in the country’s critical metals sector through its production of metallic and intermetallic powders and alloys that can be used in a range of different products and sectors.



“I’m looking forward to hearing more about the company’s success in the future as it continues to expand in the years to come.”



Metalysis, the end-to-end manufacturer of solid-state metal and alloy powders and global leader in materials science, today announced the installation of three new Gen 1 research units - building on the capacity of the existing nine - so expanding Metalysis' first stage research capabilities by a third - in response to unprecedented demand from advanced industries such as hypersonics, defence, clean energy (nuclear fission and fusion) and space.