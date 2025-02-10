News: What is opening at Olive Lane?
By Tom Austen
The construction of Olive Lane, a retail mixed use development in Rotherham, is targeted for completion this month.
The plans proposed a new high street within the Waverley regeneration site which would incorporate retail, leisure, office, community uses, outdoor events and pop-up market stall spaces. The proposal also includes 50 residential units along with car parking, public realm and an improvement to existing public transport infrastructure.
In a scaling back of the plans, a 16,500 sq ft discount supermarket for the likes of Aldi and Lidl was taken out of the scheme and replaced by a 4,000 sq ft supermarket.
Rothbiz reported last year that Tesco Express would take the largest unit that is at the centre of the scheme which sits between the housing developments at Waverley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Lindum Group is the lead contractor for regeneration specialists, Harworth Group.
Harworth has recently confirmed that the current occupier line up includes a Medical Centre, Tesco, Waverley Community Centre, Specsavers, Little Olives Nursery, Karobar Indian restaurant and Hall Court Vets.
A spokesperson from Harworth Group, said: "We know residents will be looking forward to making use of these amenities and enjoying what Olive Lane has to offer to the Waverley community. We are also currently in discussions with several other occupiers for the remaining few units.
"Our intention is for one of the units to be a pharmacy, to complement the medical centre at Olive Lane. We are in discussions with a pharmacy operator and they are currently in the process of securing an NHS license."
Adjacent to Olive Lane is Sky-House Co's Waverley Central. It features 96 new homes in a series of house types based on the Sheffield house builder's concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.
The site includes two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures, with the first occupants already moving into their completed new homes.
Rebecca Prince, Head of Brand at Sky-House Co, said: "Waverley Central is our biggest development to date and we are delighted that we are now welcoming our first residents.
"Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central places us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community."
The company said: "While Harworth is the master developer of Waverley, we have not been leading on the development of this hotel. It is instead being constructed by another developer – Stapleford Ventures – which bought the piece of land where the hotel is situated from Harworth in 2021.
"We have been in discussion with Stapleford Ventures in recent months and are pleased to report that it will be resuming works on the hotel in the week commencing 27 January.
"Marriott remains committed to operating the hotel, although we are not yet able to confirm timings for the hotel being operational. We know the community will be looking forward to the hotel opening and will continue to keep residents informed on this."
Harworth website
Images: Lindum Group
