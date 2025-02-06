News: Vetro Lounge at Forge Island
By Tom Austen
A new neighbourhood bar planning to open at the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre, looks set to be called "Vetro Lounge."
Rothbiz revealed at the end of 2024 that Loungers UK Limited had applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
With recruitment underway, the updated job adverts now indicate what the new operation will be called.
Lounge, which currently operates at The Glass Works in Barnsley and Fox Valley in Sheffield, is operated by Loungers plc. The AIM-listed firm, which also operates the Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining, is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
The company has secured the premises licence for the 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 at Forge Island, which is the largest of the remaining units.
The Lounge brand is designed to create "a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep." It is described as a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture. The offer includes breakfasts, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks with a wide range including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus.
Lounges are principally located in secondary suburban high streets and small town centres and the estate has a consistent look and feel but each Lounge is individually named and tailored to the site and local area.
Vetro means glass in Italian. Rotherham has a long history of glassmaking. Glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751. The Glassworks Cone at Catcliffe is the oldest surviving structure of its type in Western Europe and one of only four to remain in the UK.
Roles that the company is advertising for the new opening in Rotherham include a general manager, assistant manager, head chef and sous chef. Like other new sites, it is expected that nearly £1m will be invested into the local area and around 30 new jobs are created.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
The latest update from Rotherham Council said that: "After a significant tenant for the food and drink units fell away, negotiations have taken place with alternative operators and are in advanced stages with the most likely timescale for opening, following operator fit-outs, being Spring 2025."
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Loungers plc
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Loungers plc
