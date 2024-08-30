News: National retailer takes unit at new Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
The anchor tenant for the long-awaited mixed-use scheme which is set to form the heart of the community at the Waverley development in Rotherham looks set to be a national retailer.
Olive Lane proposes a new high street within Waverley which would incorporate retail, leisure, office, community uses, outdoor events and pop-up market stall spaces. The proposal also includes 50 residential units along with car parking, public realm and an improvement to existing public transport infrastructure.
In a scaling back of the plans, a 16,500 sq ft discount supermarket for the likes of Aldi and Lidl was taken out of the scheme and replaced by a 4,000 sq ft supermarket.
Particulars for the scheme now show that the unit is no longer just "under offer" but it is shown as being a Tesco Express.
Express is the name for Tesco's smallest stores, launching in 1994 and designed for maximum convenience, allowing customers to buy fresh, quality food close to home or work.
Tesco has also recently submitted planning aplications for new automatic doors, a cash machine and ventilation at the unit that is at the centre of the scheme which sits between the housing developments at Wavereley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Rothbiz recently reported on the progress being made on site by Lindum Group, the lead contractor for regeneration specialists, Harworth Group.
Following an agreement with NHS England and Rotherham Council, Lindum also began construction of the site’s £3m two-storey medical centre in February, which is set to be handed over in October.
Olive Lane is due for completion in November and as well as the convenience store, it will include cafes and restaurants and public realm and landscaping.
Sky-House and Forge New Homes are building new homes at the Olive Lane scheme. Sky-House Co., the Sheffield company that is pioneering 21st century back-to-back housing at Waverley, announced that it will relocate its HQ and 30 jobs to office space at Olive Lane. The company also said that a new concept from the innovative food entrepreneuers behind Sheffield's JÖRO Restaurant would also take space.
Waverley Community Council is expected to help create a community hub on Olive Lane in one of the larger units and the latest marketing brochure from Knight Frank and Fox Lloyd Jones shows that seven of the ten remaining units are already under offer.
Olive Lane website
Images: Knight Frank / Fox LLoyd Jones
