News: RNN Group builds with Esh Group on construction programme





Starting late February, the three-week course taught at the College between staff from Rotherham Campus and Esh Group will focus on Health and Safety (COSHH, PPE, Signage, Legislation and manual handling), Employability Skills (interview techniques, skills qualities and attributes), construction skills, onsite practical training and CSCS Testing.



The course will conclude with interviews undertaken by Esh Group and its supply chain as well as other companies in the region, with the potential for candidates to secure a work placement or employment if they successfully complete the course.



Esh has secured conrtacts worth millions of pounds in Rotherham, including



Esh has been successfully working with the RNN Group for 18 months now starting out as an Employer Partner and supporting the construction department since September 2023. After winning key RNN Employer awards in November last year for New Business Partner of the Year and ‘Skills for Employment’ Business of the Year, they have now further entrenched the partnership with this exciting and innovative course designed to help adults in the local community into jobs.



It comes on the back of Rotherham Campus’s



Megan Roberts, Social Value Manager at Esh Group, said: “Our strong partnership with RNN provided the perfect opportunity to bring this programme to the Yorkshire region. We are really proud of this offer, it will directly benefit local residents by helping them gain important employability skills and sector specific training that directly corresponds with our construction sites in Rotherham.”



“We hope to see our supply chain and local businesses hiring through this programme, which will in turn support their recruitment needs.”



Jason Austin, CEO and Principal, RNN Group, added: “This partnership with Esh is going from strength to strength and we are thrilled to be working with them on this innovative programme to support adults into work.”



“Our brand-new construction centre will play a huge part in this, which is one of the many reasons RNN Group worked to gain the government money needed to develop this facility knowing the importance of developing skills in our region and in this sector to support employers, our community and our local economy.”



RNN Group (made up of campuses including Rotherham Campus, Dearne Valley Campus and University Centre Rotherham) is partnering with Esh Group to deliver a bespoke construction course that will help deliver on the future skills needed in the sector and support South Yorkshire residents who are currently unemployed to kickstart their career in the construction industry.