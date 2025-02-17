News: New flats plan would see Rotherham pub pulled down
By Tom Austen
It could be last orders at a prominent matchday pub in Rotherham town centre if plans for a new six storey block of flats are approved.
Close to Forge Island and the New York Stadium, the area around Domine Lane, Main Street and Market Street has been successfully regenerated with high quaity residential and mixed use developments. Now a bar at the back of the old Post Office, once used to store the vehicles for the workers, could be flattened and replaced by a new-build block of flats.
The Post Office building has itself been converted into residential use.
Currently The Forge (Magoo's bar), the pub operation has been made smaller over the years after consent was granted to create five apartments in the Loading Bay / Post office building. Previously The Exchange, and formerly Yates Wine Lodge, it is where Mark McGrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, saved the vacant building and created the 1915 Bar & Bistro in 2016.
The latest application from McGrail and SME, states that the leisure operations have "struggled to survive" and a proposed apartment building is being put forward, so that "a more cohesive community living environment will be created in this area of the town."
At six storeys, the design for "Forge Apartments" from Just Architecture is for a "relatively condense apartment scheme" that aims to complement the existing buildings and create 16 luxury apartments, including two duplex apartments and two penthouse apartments.
Facing brickwork is proposed to be used, punched through with tall windows for the apartments in order to maximise the natural daylight and maximise views. Apartments will have a balcony / terrace area.
The development can be considered as sustainable in transport terms due to the town centre location so no parking is proposed. A scheme of sound insulation including glazing and Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) is also proposed.
A viability assessment shows how current build costs would exceed a total gross development value so no affordable housing provision is included.
"With some careful design decisions the building has been changed to make interesting interior spaces creating city centre living areas which will be attractive to young professionals many of which now have an increased focus on working from home.
"The adaptation of the existing building, which has struggled to survive over its recent iterations will help to form a more cohesive community in keeping with the councils recent vision and Master Plan for the town centre. Adjacent and surrounding areas are all earmarked for residential development and this proposal would sit well with these proposed future developments and the adjacent approved scheme."
Images: Google Maps / Just Architecture
3 comments:
Is 6 storeys enough to keep Captain High Rise happy?
And another pub bites the dust,I'm afraid Rotherham will never get it's night time economy booming again,can only dream of a bustling town centre full of bars and restaurants the like of Barnsley.Wrong council wrong strategy.
I note the planned block on lane at the side of this proposed development as yet to even start?
Post a Comment