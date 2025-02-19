New: Government cash could be used to help steel areas like Rotherham

The Government's Plan for Steel has been welcomed by local MP, John Healey, as it sets out how industrial heartlands like Rotherham could be protected for the long term.



Consultation is underway on the plan that looks at the long-term issues facing the industry like high electricity costs, unfair trading practices, and scrap metal recycling – to protect jobs and living standards in the UK’s industrial heartlands.



Up to £2.5 billion will be put towards supporting the steel industry, as per the manifesto commitment, including via the National Wealth Fund. This could benefit regions across the UK – like Scunthorpe, Rotherham, Redcar, Yorkshire, and Scotland – which have a strong history of steel production. It will be spent on initiatives that will give the industry a long future – such as electric arc furnaces, or other improvements to UK capabilities.



The Plan for Steel will look at ways to identify where there are opportunities to expand UK steelmaking to better support UK manufacturing, construction, infrastructure and growth – and secure UK jobs and livelihoods.



To make the UK competitive globally, the Plan for Steel will examine the electricity costs for steel companies and issues such as procurement and tarrifs.



Improve our scrap processing facilities so they can best support the steel-making of the future. Liberty Steel's operations in Rotherham recycles and melts scrap steel in an electric arc furnace and the steel produced is used across the aerospace, oil & gas, automotive and motorsport industries.



Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, said: "The UK steel industry has a long-term future under this Government. We said that during the election, and we are delivering on it now.



"Britain is open for business, and this Government has committed up to £2.5 billion to the future of steel to protect our industrial heartlands, maintain jobs, and drive growth as part of our Plan for Change."



John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said that up to £2.5 billion would be spent on initiatives that will give the industry a long future – such as electric arc furnaces, or other improvements to UK capabilities.



He also highlighted the British Industry Supercharger which will cut electricity costs for steel firms and bring prices more in line with international competitors.



Healey said: "During the election, I said that steel can have a bright future and that I would keep up the fight for UK steelmaking. Under the new government we are delivering on it with up to £2.5 billion of funding.



“The announcement of a Plan for Steel is fantastic news for Rotherham and further afield across South Yorkshire, making clear that we are putting the full weight of government behind the industry to protect our industrial heartlands, maintain jobs and drive local growth.



“I will always champion our proud local history of steelmaking and I will continue to work with the Government to make sure the Plan for Steel delivers what is needed for steel workers and communities across our area.”



Images: John Healey