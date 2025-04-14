News: Council acquiring more property for regeneration
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is buying up further land and property seen as key to current regeneration projects in the borough.
At Parkgate the authority recently agreed terms for a property required for the new Rotherham Gateway Station.
The project involves a new integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop on land at Forge Way and aims to transform the regional and national connectivity of Rotherham, catalysing a new Innovation Campus around the station.
£10m from the Town Deal secured from the government is being used for land assembly as work continues to develop a business case.
A council report explains why Calendar House on Mangham Way is required. It states: "The Masterplanning team has minimised the property interests affected by the station proposal, identifying those required to facilitate its delivery. Three properties are considered essential to secure delivery of the station and accommodate its facilities and supporting infrastructure.
"The acquisition of this property is critical to the development of the station, providing essential emergency access/egress from the Northern platform necessary to satisfy Health and Safety operational requirements. The site brings additional benefits in enabling direct access to the station from the North of the town.
"The property is in private ownership and currently offers accommodation for a regionally owned small business [Shaws For Sheds Limited]."
Lucy Mitchell, Major Project Officer at Rotherham Council, recently explained to councillors that until the properties are needed for the project they would provide an income stream for the council, and would do so even if the station fails to be realised. A leaseback arrangement for the property with the current owners has also been agreed as the station is aiming to open in 2030.
In the town centre, Rotherham Council is close to finalising a deal for a piece of land that could be used to bring hundreds more new housing to the area.
Using money from its Strategic Acquisition Fund, the authority's agents have now concluded an agreement to purchase a site on Sheffield Road.
A report to the council's cabinet states: "The Council continues in its objective to create a sustainable and thriving town centre through diversification, the expansion of leisure opportunities, service provision and the creation of a new residential community. Acquisition of under used and derelict land and property along Sheffield Road has been ongoing since 2021 and terms have now been agreed on another significant land holding."
preparatory works continue for more. Property interests, such as the large car park and two pub buildings have already been acquired by the council from Satnam Regeneration.
The future of the site is considered within a package of sites across the town centre which will be presented to the market this month. Rothbiz reported last year that a "cluster approach" was being developed to tackle viability issues.
A developer is set to be sought for the first phase of sites, likely to be Snail Yard on the High Street, Riverside Residential Quarter on Sheffield Road and the site on Corporation Street cleared of burnt out buildings.
Images: Google Maps / Esh
