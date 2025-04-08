News: EG On The Move opens Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
A repurposed former car showroom in Rotherham has been converted into a new petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination which opened this month bringing new food outlets to the borough.
Euro Garages Limited (EG) received planning permission in 2023 for the site at Templeborough.
"Riverside Way Services" has seen the existing 9,000 sq ft showroom converted into a 24 hr petrol station building with an ancillary retail store and three food-to-go units. A coffee shop has been created in a seperate building to the south of the petrol station, with its drive through lane running along its southern side.
The site at Ickles roundabout has been empty since Burrows moved out to Wickersley.
Taking the coffee shop and drive thru building is Chaiiwala which is known for its authentic Indian chai and delicious street food.
With its origin dating back to 1927 on the streets of New Delhi, the first location UK location was in Leicester. The brand has expanded through operating a franchise model, going from one to 80 stores in five years.
Famous throughout the world and with a cult following, the menu includes drinks such as the signature Karak Chaii and Chaii Latte and foods such as desi breakfasts, aloo tikki burger and butter chicken roll.
Sbarro is operated by Blackburn-based master franchisee EG on the Move and is serving up a variety of pizza flavours including Sbarro’s tradition cheese and tomato, pepperoni and Firecracker Chicken pizza as well as a range of sides including garlic breadsticks, and a selection of drinks and desserts.
At nearby Canklow, Platinum Retail has opened a new bp-branded retail site, marking its first new-to-industry site in over five years.
Planning permission was approved in 2023 to replace an exisitng forecourt, MOT & tyre bay and a bungalow with a 24hr roadside services comprising a petrol filling station with ancillary retail and food to go offer.
A fully-equipped SPAR convenience store has also opened immediately east of the roundabout junction of West Bawtry Road, Bawtry Road and Centenary Road.
A Wild Bean Cafe micro-market is also on site, bringing bp's award-winning food and beverage concept to Canklow. The micro-market features self-serve Wild Bean coffee, freshly-baked pastries and integrated payment. It is the eleventh Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to be rolled out in Platinum Retail's growing network, reflecting its commitment to enhancing customer experience across their estate.
Images: EG On The Move / Chaiiwala / Platinum Retail
