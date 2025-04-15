News: More pathways to work to be created in Rotherham









This work will include preventing people falling out of work completely due to ill health through an NHS programme, working with people with conditions ranging from cardiovascular disease to diabetes. This could include arranging voluntary work as a stepping stone to paid employment or helping people receive the right treatment early so they can remain in a job.



Having been pioneered in Barnsley, the programme will now roll out to Rotherham and the rest of South Yorkshire. £8m is funding the NHS Accelerator programme.



The programmes build on the recommendations of the Pathways to Work Commission which was led by Barnsley Council in partnership with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). The report highlighted that the proof-of-concept model could deliver direct Exchequer savings of up to four pounds for every one spent.



Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said: “For too long, whole areas of the UK have been written off and deprived of investment. We are turning the tide on this – as we believe in the potential of every single person across our country and that they deserve to benefit from the security and dignity that good work affords.



“This is why we’re investing £125m into nine local areas to get Britain back to health and back to work – with our new approach making it quicker and easier for people to access the support they need to stay in work if they have a health condition or return to work.



“South Yorkshire is the first to kick off their innovative plans – backed by £18 million – and we will be launching more areas in the coming weeks as we put more money in people’s pockets, boost living standards and Get Britain Working under our Plan for Change.”



South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, added: “We know that South Yorkshire’s industrial past has left a legacy of poor health and low skills that holds people back right across our communities; holding people back from accessing good work, making the most of their potential or living their fullest lives.



“That’s why we developed the pioneering Pathways to Work approach here in Barnsley, and why we’re now working with the Government to roll that programme out across the whole of South Yorkshire. From today people will receive tailored support, bringing together the health system, the skills and employment system, to truly help people back into decent work.



“I’m really pleased that South Yorkshire is now leading with the first inactivity trailblazer and NHS growth accelerator to launch in the UK, because it means we can help people more quickly and more effectively, and in a more tailored way. That’s not just the right thing to do for those people locked out of finding good work, it’s the right thing for our economy too, helping us to create the bigger and better economy we need and deserve here in our region.”



The trailblazer programmes, which have been designed largely by civil servants based in Sheffield working with Mayoral Combined Authorities, are part of the Government’s wider efforts to reach an 80 per cent employment rate, which includes a record £1 billion investment in helping disabled people and those with long-term health conditions who can work into work and an overhaul of Jobcentres to make sure they meet the needs of employers.



Through their new initiatives, South Yorkshire aims to reduce inactivity from 25.5% in 2023 to under 20% by the end of 2029 – equivalent to helping 40,000 people across the area.



It is hoped that South Yorkshire will also be named as one of eight youth trailblazer areas, backed by £45m from the government to ensure all 18–21-year-olds have access to education, training, and employment opportunities.



South Yorkshire is one of nine £125m backed "inactivity trailblazers" across the country to launch, with the aim of helping areas with the highest levels of economic inactivity as part of the Government's wider Plan for Change.