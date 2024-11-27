News: South Yorkshire receives Government backing to help build pathways to work
By Tom Austen
A pioneering approach to tackling economic inactivity which aims to get 10,000 South Yorkshire residents back into work over the next four years is set to receive Government funding.
Unveiling the Government’s Get Britain Working White Paper, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall MP, confirmed up to £10m of funding for a trailblazer programme that will be led by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), focused on improving the support available to people who are economically inactive due to ill health, helping them return to work.
As part of the trailblazer, the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS) will also become an NHS England Health and Growth Accelerator area, receiving a share of £45m. This will help develop evidence of the impact of targeted action on the top health conditions driving economic inactivity. SYMCA and the South Yorkshire ICS will work together to integrate the support to tackle economic inactivity.
These programmes will build on the recommendations of the Pathways to Work Commission which was led by Barnsley Council in partnership with the SYMCA. The report outlined the need for a proof-of-concept model that brings together work, health and skills support in a radical new approach to help people overcome barriers to employment.
The funding for South Yorkshire, which is part of a £240m cash injection announced in the Budget, will accelerate the rollout of local services for employment support. The Pathways to Work report highlighted that the proof-of-concept model could deliver direct Exchequer savings of up to four pounds for every one spent.
The commission, led by former Health Secretary Rt Hon Alan Milburn, reported this summer and revealed “a catastrophic failure” in the benefits, health and employment system. It highlighted “a chaotic mess” of national and local initiatives and a focus on toughening benefits rules instead of addressing ill health, the primary driver of economic inactivity.
Official forecasts expect working-age health-related benefits to increase from £48 billion in 2023-24 to £63 billion in 2028–29.
Based on the largest-ever survey of people classified as ‘economically inactive’, the commission found that seven in ten people would take a job aligned with their skills, interests and circumstances. However, only one in 10 economically inactive people had demonstrated steps to finding employment.
The commission made a series of radical proposals to help people overcome the obstacles to work with intensive, personalised support and a duty to engage with employment services.
Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “In South Yorkshire, work, health and skills barriers have prevented people here making the most of their talents for far too long. That’s why we’re has been determined to address those barriers through our pioneering Pathways to Work Commission. The Commission’s report set out recommendations that could unlock the full potential of our communities and I’m really pleased that the Government has backed our pioneering approach.
“In South Yorkshire we have led the way in highlighting the importance of bringing work, health and skills together as we support people back into employment. We now have a Government that understands the importance of devolution and joined-up working, and together we are undertaking the biggest reforms to how we support people into work for a generation.
“Our trailblazer will help us to create a bigger and better economy in South Yorkshire that helps people to stay near and go far.”
Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive of NHS South Yorkshire, added: “We know that there is a strong link between good health and a good job and vice versa. We’re absolutely committed to supporting those in South Yorkshire with a health need to access work or stay in a job if it’s at risk. This is also about fairness, often those with a disability or a long-term health condition live in some of our most deprived communities. So were focussing our efforts where it will help the most. We are already making progress but I’m delighted we’ve been selected as a Health and Growth Accelerator to help us go further faster.”
Barnsley Pathways To Work website
Images: Barnsley Council
