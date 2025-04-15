News: Oxley & Coward gets to The Point with new offices in Rotherham





The well-established name in the legal sector, has been serving clients in South Yorkshire and beyond for over 233 years, providing expert legal advice in areas ranging from family law to personal injury and corporate services. The decision to relocate to a more spacious office reflects the firm’s continued growth, both in terms of its client base and team size.



The new office, located at The Point, Bradmarsh Business Park at Templeborough provides a modern, professional space that will support the growing needs of the firm and offer an improved environment for both staff and clients. The move is part of Oxley & Coward’s strategic vision to remain at the forefront of the legal industry while continuing to support the local economy and create more job opportunities in the area.



Richard Sheppard, Managing Partner at Oxley & Coward said: “Due to continued growth, and to allow our teams to work in more collaborative way, we have said goodbye to our old office at 34 Moorgate Street which we have been in for over 90 years.



"Our new offices at Bradmarsh Business Park places us right in the middle of the vibrant industrial and business centre that has developed around Sheffield Road over the last few years. Although we will be welcoming clients to our new offices we have retained our offices at 46 Moorgate Street so that clients preferring to come into the town centre can still do so by appointment. The new reception is just further up the street from the 34 Moorgate Street building.”







The legal firm is a patron at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.



Shane Young, Operations Director at the chamber of Commerce, said: “The relocation of Oxley & Coward is a fantastic example of how local businesses continue to thrive and grow. As a valued Chamber Patron, Oxley & Coward’s move to larger premises signals their success and ongoing investment in the region. It’s a great boost for Barnsley and Rotherham, showcasing the dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit that drives our local economy forward. We look forward to seeing the firm continue to flourish in its new home, and we are excited to continue working alongside them as they expand their reach and capabilities.”



Oxley & Coward Solicitors has moved to a new, larger office location in Rotherham as part of its ongoing expansion plans. The move marks a significant milestone for the firm as they continue to broaden their services and enhance their presence in the region.