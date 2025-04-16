News: Gym fit for retail use
By Tom Austen
A weight has been lifted for the landlords of a Rotherham building who will now be able to fit out a former gym in Rotherham for retail use.
i-Motion Gym in Parkgate closed in 2023 when management said that a combination of factors, including the COVID pandemic and the energy crisis, "had made the business books difficult to navigate."
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that a deal for the operating company was secured after administrators were called in after the firm struggled in the challenging environment for low cost gym operators.
Since closing, the 12,266 sq ft Unit 10 at Stoddart Way, Foundry Retail Park, has been advertised to let with the agents, Knight Frank, explaining: "The unit has most recently been used as a gym but can be stripped out / refurbished to suit the requirements of an incoming occupier."
Rotherham Foundry RP Limited has recently asked Rotherham Council to confirm the potential usage of the site given changes to planning legislation.
Changes in 2020 grouped Commercial, Business and Service in Use Class E and includes both the retail sale of goods, other than hot food, and indoor sport, recreation or fitness uses including gyms.
A report from the planning officer at Rotherham Council, said: "In this case, the key issue is whether or not the existing use falls within use class E and therefore doesn’t require a change of use application.
"It is considered that the proposed use of the unit for retail can be carried out without the submission of a full planning application, as the previous and proposed uses fall within the same wider use class and as such there is no material change in the use of the building."
Documents from the administration of i-Motion (Rotherham) Ltd has the landlords, Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, listed as an unsecured creditor, owed over £565,000.
The rest of the adjoining retail park, which was built as part of the enterprise zone and known as Great Eastern Retail Park, is now fully let after the 2024 openings of B&Q and Rotherham Hospice.
Images: Knight Frank
