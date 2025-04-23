News: Work set to start on delayed Rotherham riverside revamp
By Tom Austen
Work on Riverside Gardens, a new public space on the opposite side of the River Don to Forge Island, will begin later this month, Rotherham Council has confirmed.
It had been hoped that the £4.1m project, which will include accessible routes from Market Street and Domine Lane, would be completed in time for the opening of Forge Island in 2024 but it has been hit by delays caused by rising costs during a lengthy procurement process.
Planning permission was approved in 2023 for a scheme using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping to create a gateway on an area extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments.
To address rising costs, the local authority combined the work together with other planned public realm improvements in the area on Corporation Street and Upper Millgate.
The scheme will boast soft landscaped terraces, a riverside walk offering views of the River Don, natural play for children, new seating and improvements to footpaths and public spaces along Corporation Street, helping to make road crossings shorter. The work will also enable cyclists to travel in both directions on Corporation Street.
As a result of the work, the Riverside car park at the back of Corporation Street will permanently close on Monday April 28. Alternative nearby parking can be found at Forge Island and in the Scala car park at the bottom of Corporation Street.
Last year, Rotherham Council agreed to appoint C R Reynolds with the first stage of a two-stage design and build contract for the delivery of works. The second stage was previously given a contract price of £6.2m. The Humberside company has previously worked on the repair of nearby Centenary Way.
“The project will also provide a green space for residents and visitors to relax in, with connections to the river and nature for families to enjoy. I look forward to seeing the project develop and would like to encourage all our residents to visit Forge Island as we prepare to welcome two new restaurants soon.”
Riverside Gardens was previously given a 12-month schedule.
Forge Island is home to Arc Cinema and Travelodge Hotel, with new restaurants – Vetro Lounge and Sygnature Dish – both set to open this spring. Vetro Lounge’s grand opening will take place on Wednesday April 30.
Images: RMBC
