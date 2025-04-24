News: Get ready to raise your glass - Vetro Lounge opens in Rotherham next week
By Tom Austen
Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is opening Vetro Lounge in Rotherham town centre on Wednesday April 30, creating around 30 jobs for local people.
Rothbiz revealed at the end of 2024 that Loungers UK Limited had applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
Loungers has transformed the site at Forge Island - heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.
A real home-from-home, Vetro Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. Whether it is a coffee with friends, a long lazy brunch with family or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Vetro Lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind in good company.
John English, Head of Community at Loungers, says: “We can’t wait to open the doors of Vetro Lounge next week. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Vetro Lounge.”
Starting as the mean to continue, Vetro Lounge has partnered with local charity The Team Ted Foundation and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading to the cause.
The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with those following a vegan or gluten-free diet, well catered for with their very own menus.
Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.
Lounge, which currently operates at The Glass Works in Barnsley and Fox Valley in Sheffield, is operated by Loungers plc. The AIM-listed firm, which also operates the Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining, is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
The company is opening within the 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 at Forge Island, which is the largest of the remaining units. Work continues on the next outlet, Sygnature Dish, which is set to bring steak and seafood to Rotherham town centre.
Vetro Lounge website
Images: Loungers
Vetro Lounge website
Images: Loungers
