News: Housebuilder submits plans for development on safeguarded Rotherham greenbelt site
By Tom Austen
Land taken out of the greenbelt in Rotherham could be home to 231 houses, if plans submitted to Rotherham Council by a national housebuilder are approved.
The plans from Taylor Wimpey represent the use of "safeguarded land" rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan.
The plans are for 12.12 hectares of land currently in agricultural use located to the north of Rawmarsh, off Priestley Avenue.
The application proposes 231 dwellings with a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, all of which are designated as affordable housing. Taylor Wimpey says that this mix supports various needs, from young professionals to families and those looking to downsize.
The application states: "The site is identified as Safeguarded land SL1. This means land that is set aside for development in case it is needed for development. Given the current housing shortage and the fact that the site is available and achievable now, it is considered to be an appropriate site to come forward in the short term for new homes."
Bounded by existing residential properties to the south, the land is close to Warren Vale Community Woodland and Sandhill Park. Historically, the site was agricultural land until the western half was covered with ‘colliery spoil’ associated with adjacent colliery land. Rawmarsh Colliery and Victoria Colliery were located nearby.
When the land was taken out of the greenbelt the policy document stated that: "Further investigation and assessment will be required to determine suitable highways, cycle and pedestrian access. The site is adjacent to a landfill site and further investigation and potential mitigation measures will be required to address likely contamination and methane gas issues."
Connected land to the west, close to Warren Vale, will not be used as part of the housing development due to the potential for significant contamination relating to the presence of colliery spoil.
Taylor Wimpey is hoping to bring forward the houses in conjunction with Wakefield District Housing (WDH), a registered provider of affordable housing. It echoes the £28m devlopment the devleoper and provider are working on off Kilnhurst Road to provide 135 homes, available for a mix of affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership, managed by WDH. Taylor Wimpey had faced viability issues before teaming up with WDH who could access funding via Homes England.
Taylor Wimpey website
Images: Taylor Wimpey / Google Maps
