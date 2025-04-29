News: Sheffield Credit Union and Laser Credit Union merge
By Tom Austen
Sheffield Credit Union and Laser Credit Union have decided to merge, bringing together two trusted financial cooperatives that share the same mission - to serve their members, and their local communities.
Credit unions are not-for-profit providers of financial services. LASER Credit Union Ltd was established in February 2003 to benefit the community of the Borough of Rotherham, by offering smart savings and affordable loans. LASER, which stands for Loans and Savings Enterprise Rotherham, has offices in Rotherham town centre.
The merger aims to create a stronger, more resilient credit union that can support even more people, providing ethical, affordable financial services for years to come.
Both credit unions are carrying on as usual with no disruption and members will see no immediate changes to how they access your accounts, savings or loans.
Advertisement
Paul Hancock, CEO of Sheffield Credit Union, said: "This is an exciting time for Sheffield Credit Union and our growing membership. By joining forces with Laser Credit Union, we are strengthening our ability to support members, and future members from South Yorkshire, in achieving their financial goals. Our commitment to providing fair and accessible financial services remains at the heart of everything we do, and this merger allows us to expand our reach and enhance our offering.”
Alan Teale, Chair of Laser Credit Union, added: “We are thrilled to be joining Sheffield Credit Union in this next chapter. This merger is an opportunity to build on the strong foundations both credit unions have established over the years. Together, we can provide even better financial support, products, and services to our members, ensuring a resilient and forward-looking credit union for the future.”
Credit unions can offer loans at far lower interest rates than 'payday loan' companies, and are an ethical and affordable alternative to these lenders.
LASER Credit Union website
Images: Laser Credit Union
Credit unions are not-for-profit providers of financial services. LASER Credit Union Ltd was established in February 2003 to benefit the community of the Borough of Rotherham, by offering smart savings and affordable loans. LASER, which stands for Loans and Savings Enterprise Rotherham, has offices in Rotherham town centre.
The merger aims to create a stronger, more resilient credit union that can support even more people, providing ethical, affordable financial services for years to come.
Both credit unions are carrying on as usual with no disruption and members will see no immediate changes to how they access your accounts, savings or loans.
Advertisement
Paul Hancock, CEO of Sheffield Credit Union, said: "This is an exciting time for Sheffield Credit Union and our growing membership. By joining forces with Laser Credit Union, we are strengthening our ability to support members, and future members from South Yorkshire, in achieving their financial goals. Our commitment to providing fair and accessible financial services remains at the heart of everything we do, and this merger allows us to expand our reach and enhance our offering.”
Alan Teale, Chair of Laser Credit Union, added: “We are thrilled to be joining Sheffield Credit Union in this next chapter. This merger is an opportunity to build on the strong foundations both credit unions have established over the years. Together, we can provide even better financial support, products, and services to our members, ensuring a resilient and forward-looking credit union for the future.”
Credit unions can offer loans at far lower interest rates than 'payday loan' companies, and are an ethical and affordable alternative to these lenders.
LASER Credit Union website
Images: Laser Credit Union
0 comments:
Post a Comment