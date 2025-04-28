News: IntelliAM AI strengthen senior management team to drive growth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based software company, IntelliAM AI plc has strengthened its senior team as it plans further growth.
With offices in Dinnington, IntelliAM uses AI models to proactively increase operating efficiency of the existing assets of the company's manufacturing clients. Richards believes that the company is responsible for "the best AI tech in the manufacturing/productivity sector" and in 2024 it joined the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, raising £5m in the process.
Rothbiz reported recently on David Richards MBE, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Rotherham-based software company, IntelliAM AI plc, stepping down as chairman and as a director as part of a planned transition.
IntelliAM, uses machine learning and AI solutions to tap into billions of manufacturing data points to boost productivity and reduce operating costs for customers which include Muller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Hovis.
Jane Robinson has been appointed as Vice President for Business Development at IntelliAM which counts six of the world's top 12 food and drink producers as customers.
Jane is a former Founding Director of engineering business Cutting Technologies and has more recently delivered financial change management projects for large public sector organisations and private sector companies.
A well-known figure in the South Yorkshire business community, and a Member of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, Jane will lead IntelliAM's accelerated growth and cross-channel marketing.
IntelliAM has also recently appointed Ian Wild as VP of Product. Ian, who is based in San Francisco, has significant multi-national experience as a Customer Experience VP, Partner Solutions VP and Senior Solutions Architect.
Owain Lewis has been appointed as VP of Data Engineering. Owain joins IntelliAM following a lengthy career as a senior applications architect working for PLCs and limited companies including PlusNet and TechnoPhobia.
IntelliAM CEO, Tom Clayton, said: "IntelliAM is fast becoming a leader in the science of manufacturing, and we are thrilled Jane has joined us permanently to help drive our brand forward, both in the UK and globally.
"Jane has a deep knowledge of the manufacturing and engineering sectors and, as a former director at a successful SME, she knows how to leverage growth through smart business development and impactful marketing."
Jane Robinson added: "Manufacturers do not need to break the bank to rebuild old factories or replace legacy equipment - instead, they can use the data taken from existing machines to understand how efficiency can be improved, productivity increased, downtime minimised, and energy reduced.
"The scope for game-changing improvement across the entire manufacturing sector is colossal, and I'm looking forward to growing both internal and external relationships to support IntelliAM's expansion."
IntelliAM AI website
Images: Muller
IntelliAM AI website
Images: Muller
