News: Greenbelt use "becoming a necessity" say Whitestone solar farm developers
By Tom Austen
Proponents have submitted the first documents to the government for a massive solar solar farm planned for the greenbelt in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last week on early stage plans being updated for a solar farm generating station with an estimated capacity of up to 750MW and connecting to the National Grid Brinsworth Substation.
Having recently completed a first consultation stage, developers say that they have made "significant changes to the project design" to respond to the feedback received.
Updated documents explain that one fourth of the land (279 hectares / 689 acres) has been removed across the whole site that was included for solar development to create buffers around homes, villages and public rights of way near the project boundary. This has resulted in the removal or reduction of panels around the most sensitive community areas, particularly around residential dwellings.
Due to its size, Whitestone is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which means that it needs a Development Consent Order (DCO) to authorise its construction, operation and decommissioning. The final decision on a DCO application will be made at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, rather than made locally by Rotherham and Doncaster Councils.
Now a 450-page scoping report has been submitted to the planning inspectorate which provides environmental information outlining the scope and methodology of the technical studies being conducted. It precedes a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
The report explains: "These studies aim to comprehensively evaluate any potential significant environmental impacts and identify appropriate mitigation strategies during the construction, operational, and decommissioning stages. Additionally, the Scoping Report details which environmental topics are suggested to be excluded from the EIA process, along with explanations for why these aspects are not expected to lead to significant environmental effects."
Topics where impact could be assessed include landscape and visual, heritage, air quality, traffic, noise, employment and flooding.
The report confirms that the proposed development is being brought forward by Whitestone Net Zero Limited, owned by Net Zero One Limited but it is intended to be constructed, managed and operated by Green Nation.
The northern site straddles the Rotherham and Doncaster border east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.
Farmland adjacent to the M18 south of Bramley and Wickersley has also been identified to host thousands of solar panels, as has vast areas of fields either side of the M1 south of its junction with the M18. This includes sites near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and the other way to land between Treeton and Whiston.
In the south of the borough, sites could be included in the solar farm development that are close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodall.
The plan is to connect to the National Grid Brinsworth Substation (where an upgrade is planned) with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) (locations yet to be determined), all connected by underground cables.
The report also states: "A common argument is that brownfield sites and rooftops should be used for solar development instead of greenfield sites. However, all three types of solar development, along with wind, nuclear and hydrogen, will be required to meet the government’s energy targets to decarbonise the power sector by 2030. Consequently, the use of greenfield sites to house these energy developments is becoming a necessity."
The planning inspectorate, and other statatory consultees such as Rotherham Council, will now assess the documents and provide feedback before a more detailed environmental statement is included in a formal application which is not expected until the summer of 2026.
Whitestone website
Images: Whitestone Net Zero Limited
1 comments:
Total rubbish, greenbelt isn't required for these pointless constructions(provide little power in winter when it's most needed),if they are to be built,get them on warehouse roofs,car parks and as many homes as possible ,as is done in Germany.....or is that too expensive than destroying environment?🤔
