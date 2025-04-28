News: When will the Waverley development be finished?
By Tom Austen
The transformation of a former Rotherham coalfield site into a thriving new community is nearing completion.
Harworth Group plc, a leading land and property regenerator of sustainable developments, recently announced record revenue and land sales in 2024 with EPRA NDV up 8.5% year on year. EPRA NDV is how Harworth measures the value of its assets.
The success of Harworth's business model is exemplified at its flagship Waverley site where plots have been sold for 2,578 homes to the likes of Avant, Barratt and Harron, plus local players, Homes by Honey, Forge New Homes and Sky-House Co. 2025 could see detailed approval for the final plots.
The latest update on the regeneration of the former Orgreave coal mining site has a forecast completion date for Harworth's work as 2025 for housing, with its work on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) forecast to complete in 2026.
Approved in 2011, the largest, most complex, planning application ever considered by Rotherham Council gave outline approval for South Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield development, creating a new 3,890 home community across 741 acres. The development proposal also included a hotel and wide range of shops, cafés, health, leisure and educational facilities.
The AMP dates back a little further. In 2002 outline consent was granted for the start of the world-leading site and the University of Sheffield's AMRC with Boeing was created as a key industry-university partnership.
The masterplan, which has been updated a number of times, originally set out that the development would come forward over 20 years.
Harworth's financial update shows that there are 393 consented or planned housing plots remaining.
Having secured planning permission for the Railside site, at the end of 2024 an application was submitted for land off Rivelin Way, to be known as Lakeview. The proposals state that the site forms the last residential parcel at Waverley to gain reserved matters consent.
Homes by Honey are working with Harworth on the plans which seek consent for site and enabling works and the construction of 67 dwellings including 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes. Developers want the required affordable housing provision to be located at the railside site and not the Lakeview site.
At the AMP Harworth's finacial update shows that there has been 1.7 million sq ft of commecial space sold or developed and just 300,000 sq ft remaining (with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of £45m - £55m).
Rothbiz reported in January that Harworth had secured planning approval for a landmark office development between the AMP and the houses in an area known as Highfield Commercial.
2025 also saw the opening of Olive Lane, the urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring which also includes a medical centre and community centre.
When the housebuilders finally finish, the community created could count 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
Waverley website
Images: Forge New Homes / Facebook / Harworth / Stantec / Harris Partnership / Lindum
Images: Forge New Homes / Facebook / Harworth / Stantec / Harris Partnership / Lindum
