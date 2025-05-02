News: Magna’s newly refurbished Fire Pavilion reopen
By Tom Austen
Magna Science Adventure Centre’s hands-on interactive fire zone has reopened after a full refurbishment.
The Fire Pavilion’s refit marks the end of a two-year programme of upgrades across the 24-year-old visitor attraction in Rotherham.
All four of Magna’s core exhibitions – which explore the power of earth, air, fire and water – have now been refurbished with all existing exhibits refreshed, new ones installed and updated information displays added.
Other improvements have been made to improve the visitor experience and invest in the historic former steelworks building.
The full £1.9m revamp has been part-funded by a wider investment in Rotherham’s leisure economy, backed by Government Levelling Up funding secured by Rotherham Council.
Magna Education Director Stuart Ballard said: “It’s fantastic to see young people returning to our Fire Pavilion and exploring the wonders, beauty and power of this most dramatic of elements.
“The refurbishment of Fire completes an extensive period of investment and improvement right across Magna. Our aim throughout has been to future-proof the visitor attraction, with a clear focus on delivering engaging and exciting STEM learning, accessibility and sustainability.
“We now look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Magna’s opening in 2026 and to firing the imagination of many more generations of young people to come.”
Sheffield-based Aivaf, a global leader in interactive exhibit design, fabrication and installation, has been Magna’s partner throughout its refurbishment programme and carried out the £280,000 transformation of the Fire Pavilion.
Managing Director at Aivaf, Bruce Davies, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Fire Pavilion at Magna back to life again. Our team has pushed the boundaries of interactive design and artistry to ignite an experience that is as visually spectacular as it is educational. Visitors of all ages will leave with a new-found appreciation for the science and power of fire.”
Fire’s new exhibits include ‘Fire Snake’ where visitors can ignite a burst of gas and watch its flames swirl at speed along a clear spiral tube. Youngsters can pilot a full-size helicopter simulator to fly over forest wildfires and extinguish rampaging flames and create ever-changing patterns by moving magnets over a Ferrofluid exhibit.
The iconic Fire Tornado, a floor to ceiling whirlwind of flames, remains the zone’s most photographed selfie centrepiece. And the powerful electro-magnetic cranes are back in action. This exhibit puts young people at the controls to sort old metal cans for recycling; steel, melted down by fire, is the most recycled material on the planet.
Magna Science Adventure Centre is a landmark South Yorkshire visitor attraction and venue which attracts schools, families and groups from across the UK.
Its refurbishment has also included revamps of its reception area, café and lifts. A Changing Places toilet has been installed, and 300 fluorescent tubes in Magna’s ‘red wall’ have been replaced with low-energy alternatives to create a stunning new multi-coloured display wall.
Outside, recycled rubber has been re-purposed to make new safety flooring in the 6,500 sq ft Aqua-Tek splash park, which re-opens for May Half-Term.
Magna’s programme of works was just one project part-funded by a £20m investment in Rotherham’s leisure economy, which was secured by Rotherham Council through central government’s Levelling Up initiative. Other attractions who benefitted include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh and Rother Valley Country Parks, Maltby Learning Trust and Gulliver’s Valley. More details here.
