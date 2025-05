News: £36m Rotherham market taking shape

Images: Tom Austen / Henry Boot / Demex

Appointed by lead contractor, Henry Boot Construction, Rotherham-based demolition experts, Demex, were responsible for the dismantling of the iconic tensile fabric tent and its supporting metal structure, which has been a recognisable part of Rotherham’s town centre for almost three decades.Demex were also in charge of carefully managing the pulling down of the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings – to the Henry Street corner of the site.This carefully managed process has seen the first visual changes at the historic site and showcases the exciting change Henry Boot Construction is delivering in the town centre.Construction began in May last year on the project, which is a key part of Rotherham Council’s wider town centre masterplan set to become a new cultural and social focal point for the town.Modernisations to the existing Rotherham Markets structure will build upon the existing shops and services on the ground floor, with the addition of a new food hall and dining area on the first level. The adjoining outdoor market will be refurbished to become a multi-functional space used to host exhibitions and community events.Alongside the markets, a striking new library has been designed with the town’s community needs in mind. This modern, flexible venue will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility and IT centre.With the demolition stage complete, work continues with the installation of the steel frame for the new outdoor covered market (OCM) and library.The project is expected to complete in 2027.