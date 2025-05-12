News: Derelict Rotherham retail parade up for auction
By Tom Austen
A parade of shops in Rotherham town centre that has been earmarked for demolition, has been put up for sale by Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz reported back in 2021 that the authority had set aside £200,000 from its budget for a programme at 86 - 102 Wellgate.
Now the properties are being sold off by the council and are scheduled to go under the hammer with Pugh's online property auction on May 27 & 28.
The lot description states: "A redevelopment opportunity comprising a site extending to approximately 0.19 acres. The site currently comprises a parade of derelict retail premises which are to be demolished and the site cleared prior to completion. The site will be required to be redeveloped for residential purposes only.
"Sold freehold, the site fronts Wellgate close to its intersection with Mansfield Road. The local area is of mixed-use and Rotherham town centre is approximately 0.5 miles to the north-west."
Advertisement
When housing developments were being built on the Henley's Garage site nearby - two apartment blocks containing 34 homes and 20 two and three-storey terraced houses - Rotherham Council said that the Wellgate parade of units was "considered a blight on the improving area."
Consideration was given to looking at alternative uses but with a substantial viability gap, it appears that the authority is hoping to unlock another development opportunity with the private sector taking the project on.
The lot has been given the guide price of £25,000.
A legal pack states that the site will be required to be redeveloped for residential purposes only. Clauses show that the council will demolish all buildings, structures and fixtures currently situated on the property and clear the site.
A three year buy back option is also proposed so the council can reacquire the site if progress is not made.
At the same auction, a 0.89 acre vacant plot of land on the corner of Ferham Road and Belmont Street is also set to be sold. The freehold site "could suit a variety of different uses and has huge potential for development that could accommodate a number of different schemes subject to planning permission." The guide price is £225,000 plus.
Pugh Auctions website
Images: Pugh Auctions
Rothbiz reported back in 2021 that the authority had set aside £200,000 from its budget for a programme at 86 - 102 Wellgate.
Now the properties are being sold off by the council and are scheduled to go under the hammer with Pugh's online property auction on May 27 & 28.
The lot description states: "A redevelopment opportunity comprising a site extending to approximately 0.19 acres. The site currently comprises a parade of derelict retail premises which are to be demolished and the site cleared prior to completion. The site will be required to be redeveloped for residential purposes only.
"Sold freehold, the site fronts Wellgate close to its intersection with Mansfield Road. The local area is of mixed-use and Rotherham town centre is approximately 0.5 miles to the north-west."
Advertisement
When housing developments were being built on the Henley's Garage site nearby - two apartment blocks containing 34 homes and 20 two and three-storey terraced houses - Rotherham Council said that the Wellgate parade of units was "considered a blight on the improving area."
Consideration was given to looking at alternative uses but with a substantial viability gap, it appears that the authority is hoping to unlock another development opportunity with the private sector taking the project on.
The lot has been given the guide price of £25,000.
A legal pack states that the site will be required to be redeveloped for residential purposes only. Clauses show that the council will demolish all buildings, structures and fixtures currently situated on the property and clear the site.
A three year buy back option is also proposed so the council can reacquire the site if progress is not made.
At the same auction, a 0.89 acre vacant plot of land on the corner of Ferham Road and Belmont Street is also set to be sold. The freehold site "could suit a variety of different uses and has huge potential for development that could accommodate a number of different schemes subject to planning permission." The guide price is £225,000 plus.
Pugh Auctions website
Images: Pugh Auctions
0 comments:
Post a Comment