News: New Rotherham hub opens for business
By Tom Austen
Business and community members from across the region have helped to officially open Maltby Grammar Business Hub, the newly refurbished former Maltby Grammar School in Rotherham.
The representatives from key businesses in the area were given a tour of the facilities and enjoyed a formal opening presentation which included a tribute to Dame Julie Kenny, former chair of Maltby Learning Trust. The event welcomed past and present students, staff, parents, and grandparents through the doors to see the transformational changes to the building.
The £5.9m Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5m to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building. This ambitious project has breathed new life into the site, creating a dynamic, multi-purpose facility that will bolster education, employment, and enterprise opportunities in Maltby and the surrounding areas.
Visitors saw the Hub's state-of-the-art facilities, which include flexible training and workspaces, a bespoke area for Sixth Form students offering a focused environment to support their academic and personal development, and a state-of-the-art eSports Suite.
David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: "This is a fantastic legacy for the people of this area. We developed plans many years ago to breathe life back into the old Maltby Grammar School and revitalise the space to create a multi functioning building that would benefit, students, businesses, and our local community.
“We are extremely proud to have been able to deliver such a wonderful space. This is a transformative project that will serve as a cornerstone for nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving local economic growth, for many decades to come.
“There are so many people to thank, not least Dame Julie Kenny, who worked tirelessly as our Chair of Trustees to help us to secure the funding needed to bring this project to reality. It is right and fitting that a tribute to Julie will be in place at the business hub.
“Our thanks also go to the council and government, contractors, businesses, and individuals who have supported us along the way. We now look forward to welcoming people to this venue for a range of business and community events and activities.”
Images: Maltby Learning Trust
