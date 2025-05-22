News: instantprint go all in with business card upgrade
By Tom Austen
instantprint, the online printing company based in Rotherham, has announced a £500k investment to transform its business card range, using the same punch technology trusted to manufacture Las Vegas playing cards.
The upgrade means customers can now expect sharper cuts, smoother edges and business cards that feel as premium as a winning hand as the company firmly establishes itself as the leading manufacturer of business cards in the UK.
This latest investment brings the company’s total to over £8 million in the past year, from the UK’s second nanographic press to state-of-the-art large format print equipment, enabling the launch of their new large format range, all focused on improving speed, quality and product innovation at its Manvers HQ.
The change to business cards comes in response to customer feedback and a recent brand survey, which showed that business owners want more from their printed products and instantprint has listened.
Head of instantprint, Laura Mucklow, said: “Business cards might be small, but they pack a serious punch when it comes to first impressions. We’ve taken feedback from our clients and invested in exactly what they told us they wanted - technology that delivers high-quality, reliable results. Now, with this upgrade, our cards don’t just meet expectations - they exceed them.”
Using industry-leading punch technology (yes, the same stuff used to cut casino-grade playing cards), instantprint is bringing next-level precision and consistency to one of its most popular products. The result? Business cards that are smoother, sleeker and more durable than ever before.
“We’ve always believed that every business deserves print that performs like a pro,” added Mucklow. “With this investment, we’re helping our customers make a knockout first impression.”
instantprint website
Images: instantprint
Advertisement
