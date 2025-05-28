News: HMO plans approved for empty Rotherham building
By Tom Austen
An empty retail building in Rotherham town centre can be converted to provide new housing after plans were approved.
An objection was submitted saying that houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) - shared houses with common areas - "bring down the town." However, in planning terms, different forms of residential use are classed the same.
Rothbiz reported in March on a planning application being submitted for 31 College Street.
The shop became empty when Greenwoods Menswear moved its Rotherham store to Sheffield in 2018 having been brought out of administration the previous year. All branches ceased trading in 2019.
The Rotherham "flagship" store opened in 2011 in the former Music Zone unit. The move into the store was helped by an £8,000 grant from the Council's Town Centre Business Vitality Grant Scheme.
An application from Ahmad Swatiwal shows how it could have a future following a proposed conversion of the first and second floors into an 11-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Plans, drawn up by PBM Plans, explain that the ground floor would remain as commercial use but with a new ground floor front door installed to provide access to the upper floors.
In approving the proposals, planners at Rotherham Council said that the proposed use as a HMO in the building would comply with the requirements of the authority's policies for town centres where proposals for residential use above ground floors will be supported providing that the development would not compromise the successful operation of the ground floor premises for commercial uses.
An objection was recieved, arguing that HMOs "fly in the face of attempts to regenerate the town centre," adding that: "All these will do is bring down the town even further down and make it a no go area."
Planners covered the issue of HMOs, saying: "Whilst these comments are noted there is no planning policy either national or local which specifically restricts this type of development in this location, as such there is no justifiable planning reason to refuse the introduction of HMO accommodation at this location."
The other planned change to the building, which is not listed but is with the Rotherham town centre conservation area, is a replacement of the existing timber sash windows with PVC sash-style windows, which replicate the original design. The glass shopfront and intricate stonework is set to be retained.
The planning permission is conditional on a noise impact assessment being carried out.
Agents, Merryweathers, had been advertising the 3,800 sq ft property for sale, encouraging offers in the region of £300,000.
Images: Merryweathers
