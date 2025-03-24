News: HMO plan for empty Rotherham retail building
By Tom Austen
A vacant retail property in Rotherham town centre could be brought back into use as a house in multiple occupation (HMO), if newly submitted plans are approved.
31 College Street became empty when Greenwoods Menswear moved its Rotherham store to Sheffield in 2018 having been brought out of administration the previous year. All branches ceased trading in 2019.
The Rotherham "flagship" store opened in 2011 in the former Music Zone unit. The move into the store was helped by an £8,000 grant from the Council's Town Centre Business Vitality Grant Scheme.
Now an application from Ahmad Swatiwal shows how it could have a future following a proposed conversion of the first and second floors into a 13-bed HMO.
Plans, drawn up by PBM Plans, explain that the ground floor would remain as commercial use but with a new ground floor front door installed to provide access to the upper floors.
The other planned change to the building, which is not listed but is with the Rotherham town centre conservation area, is a replacement of the existing timber sash windows with PVC sash-style windows, which replicate the original design.
The proposals, which include retaining the glass shopfront and intricate stonework, are required "to adapt the building for modern use while preserving its historic character."
The plans conclude: "The proposed works at 31 College Street are designed to ensure the long-term usability of the building while respecting its historical and architectural significance.
"By incorporating sympathetic design and mitigation measures, this proposal supports the preservation and enhancement of the heritage character of Rotherham Town Centre."
Agents, Merryweathers, had been advertising the 3,800 sq ft property for sale, encouraging offers in the region of £300,000.
Images: Merryweathers
Wait for it......
Not another one. This is not the kind of town centre living that will improve the area.
There you go...
But it's true, does anyone on here honestly think HMO's will improve the town centre, and if so, why?
Living and Leisure is the way forward for the town centre.
