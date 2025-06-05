News: Next Rotherham greenbelt site targeted for housing
By Tom Austen
Plans are being prepared for houses on a greenbelt site in a village in Rotherham.
It is the fourth set of plans since the start of April for "safeguarded land" rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan from 2018.
Rothbiz has recently reported on plans at Rawmarsh from Taylor Wimpey for 231 dwellings, Barratt David Wilson Homes submitting an outline planning application proposing up to 260 homes on land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby and plans for 339 more dwellings at Moor Lane South and Lidget Lane in Bramley.
The latest proposals are from land promoters, Richborough, and are for land to the west of St Albans Way, Wickersley to provide up to 136 high-quality homes.
The 4.87 hectare site was designated as safeguarded land - a site that may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
The local plan stated that the site could be served from an extension of St Albans Way linking to Sorby Way but added that additional land is required to complete the link. The plan also noted that the landscape should provide a strong boundary to the greenbelt and also identified a risk of surface water flooding.
Consultants LSH are handling the consultation. They say: "The scale of the proposed development is sympathetic to the surroundings of the site and the adjacent settlement of Wickersley. It would help to support and retain the vitality of the settlement."
LSH added that it was a "highly sustainable location near to essential services and facilities to meet the requirements of future residents, such as healthcare and education provision, convenience goods, among others."
Early masterplans show access from St Albans Way, but not Sorby Way. A ponding area is planned in the south-west corner with an overland flow route through the centre of the site.
It is anticipated that the planning application is likely to be submitted in June 2025.
The application will be submitted in outline, with the final layout, appearance and design to be finalised by a future Reserved Matters planning application.
Consultation website
Images: LSH / Richborough
1 comments:
This government need confronting,they need to be taught a lesson that you can't steam roller things through when public are against them(especially when only 20%voted for them)Starmer,Rayner and Reeve's need putting in there place.The public anger at these clowns is building,old two tier will need his extra prison places,....cos it's coming!
