News: "Indian tapas" and spicy wings - the new venues set to open at a Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
A second food venue looks to be winging its way to Waverley in Rotherham and the recently completed Olive Lane development.
Rothbiz reported in March that Olive Lane, Harworth’s brand new retail development at its flagship site at Waverley in Rotherham had reached practical completion with just over 80% of units under offer or let.
The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring, part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
Karobar Indian restaurant has already been announced as signing up to the scheme.
Currently operating at the Three Swords in Horsforth, Karobar offers a modern twist on classic flavours, specializing in shareable small plates designed for social dining - Regional Indian Tapas features innovative bite-sized delights that showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine.
An update from the operators said: "Get ready to embark on a culinary journey to the heart of India! Karobar, your local destination for authentic Indian cuisine, is opening its doors soon in Waverley.
"Expect a vibrant atmosphere, mouthwatering dishes, and warm hospitality. From sizzling street food to elegant curries, our menu offers something for everyone.
"Stay tuned for our grand opening announcement!"
Now a new planning application shows that a family run fast-food franchise wants to open at the Rotherham development.
The plans involve the installation of extraction system to the rear of Unit E3 and are from Wolverhampton's Wing It On Ltd.
Plans show that the unit would operate under the Wingers brand.
Amran Sunner and his brother Dylan and dad Bill, set about creating their own delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipe for customers to enjoy and the idea quickly developed wings! They formed Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – a family run fast-food franchise business creating delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipes that got Midland folk drooling.
The first restaurant opened in Lichfield, quickly followed by more successes around the Midlands. Recent investments can support up to 75 Wingers franchised restaurants across the UK.
Dylan Sunner, co-founder and Head of Procurement at Wingers, said: “Wingers is growing rapidly and we now have fifteen restaurants trading successfully with ambitions to secure 30 sites by the end of 2025."
Plans have also been submitted to enable changes to be made to a commercial building at Olive Lane.
Sky House Co, which bought a parcel of land from Harworth for a housing scheme, has applied for a two-storey building to accommodate three commercial units (G1, G2 and G3). Units G1 and G2 would be for Use Class E (Commercial, Business and Service) with Unit G3 being for Medical or health services. The units could support 26 full time equivalent jobs.
Karobar website
Wingers website
Images: Wingers / Karobar / Facebook
Images: Wingers / Karobar / Facebook
