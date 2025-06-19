News: S2S Group secures investment from Bailie Group to propel growth ambitions
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based S2S Group has received a £500k injection from investment firm Bailie Group.
S2S Group at Manvers is one of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, asset recovery and electronics recycling, specialising in the disposal and management of IT assets at the end of their lifecycle, offering a certified and eco-friendly IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) service.
The Baillie Group, a family-owned group of agencies and consultancies, invests in ideas, people, and properties with the goal of making a positive impact. It has offices in Leeds and Antrim.
The £500k deal sees Baillie Group acquire a 25% stake in S2S and is set to accelerate growth ambitions and develop S2S Group's market share in the defence sector, focusing on key target contracts.
The move builds on a recognition for a strong commitment to sustainable and secure recycling and reuse of end-of-life IT equipment, supporting clients across the defence, finance and education sectors. Significant growth in the last five years has included the acquisition of operations in London and Glasgow in 2023.
The investment from Bailie Group, which owns a portfolio of communications agencies and consultancies, is set enable S2S to accelerate its aims of achieving 21% growth this year, taking annual revenue to £5.8m.
Advertisement
Grant Barton, CEO of S2S Group, said: “Partnering with Bailie Group is a major milestone for us. Their experience, network, and values align perfectly with our ambitions. With their support, we’re confident we can grow faster, innovate further, and deliver even greater value to our customers.
“After a strong 2024 and a sharpened focus on electronic and remote data‑wiping, particularly in the defence sector, this investment gives us the resources and know‑how to boost our positive impact on data security and create more value for both companies.”
Fergus Bailie, CEO of Bailie Group added: “Bailie Group’s mission is to improve lives by sharing knowledge, and this investment marks our first foray into safeguarding information through secure data disposal. S2S are operating in a critical area where security, sustainability and innovation come together, and we’re excited to support their vision for the future.
“Our commitment goes beyond financing; we’re bringing the expertise, energy and strategic guidance the team needs to scale and thrive. We believe S2S has tremendous growth potential, and by combining our strengths I’m confident we can expand their market share and drive their initiatives forward.”
In 2024, S2S processed a total of 217,329 redundant IT assets – 81% of which were scrapped through recycling and 19% resold, contributing to the circular economy.
S2S Group website
Images: S2S Group
S2S Group at Manvers is one of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, asset recovery and electronics recycling, specialising in the disposal and management of IT assets at the end of their lifecycle, offering a certified and eco-friendly IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) service.
The Baillie Group, a family-owned group of agencies and consultancies, invests in ideas, people, and properties with the goal of making a positive impact. It has offices in Leeds and Antrim.
The £500k deal sees Baillie Group acquire a 25% stake in S2S and is set to accelerate growth ambitions and develop S2S Group's market share in the defence sector, focusing on key target contracts.
The move builds on a recognition for a strong commitment to sustainable and secure recycling and reuse of end-of-life IT equipment, supporting clients across the defence, finance and education sectors. Significant growth in the last five years has included the acquisition of operations in London and Glasgow in 2023.
The investment from Bailie Group, which owns a portfolio of communications agencies and consultancies, is set enable S2S to accelerate its aims of achieving 21% growth this year, taking annual revenue to £5.8m.
Advertisement
Grant Barton, CEO of S2S Group, said: “Partnering with Bailie Group is a major milestone for us. Their experience, network, and values align perfectly with our ambitions. With their support, we’re confident we can grow faster, innovate further, and deliver even greater value to our customers.
“After a strong 2024 and a sharpened focus on electronic and remote data‑wiping, particularly in the defence sector, this investment gives us the resources and know‑how to boost our positive impact on data security and create more value for both companies.”
Fergus Bailie, CEO of Bailie Group added: “Bailie Group’s mission is to improve lives by sharing knowledge, and this investment marks our first foray into safeguarding information through secure data disposal. S2S are operating in a critical area where security, sustainability and innovation come together, and we’re excited to support their vision for the future.
“Our commitment goes beyond financing; we’re bringing the expertise, energy and strategic guidance the team needs to scale and thrive. We believe S2S has tremendous growth potential, and by combining our strengths I’m confident we can expand their market share and drive their initiatives forward.”
In 2024, S2S processed a total of 217,329 redundant IT assets – 81% of which were scrapped through recycling and 19% resold, contributing to the circular economy.
S2S Group website
Images: S2S Group
0 comments:
Post a Comment