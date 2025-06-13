News: One hour free parking in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has introduced one hour’s free parking in council-run car parks in Rotherham town centre.
The scheme aims to "support local businesses, boost footfall, and encourage residents to shop locally."
Rothbiz reported in January on proposals put forward for Rotherham Council's latest budget which included £50,000 for free parking.
Free parking is already offered in the town centre at all Council Off-Street car parks on Saturdays and Sundays and on street after 6pm. The latest offer is now in place Monday to Friday. Anyone wishing to take advantage of the hour free parking must get a ticket from the machine.
Councillor John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “Our introduction of one hour of free parking is another practical step to support our town centre businesses. Anyone needing to nip to the bank, market or into a shop can now do so without worrying about paying, so long as they display a ticket.
“The free parking initiative underlines our focus on delivering a vibrant, safe, and welcoming town centre experience for all.”
In February Rothbiz revealed that Rotherham Council had decided to offer unlimited free parking for patrons of all businesses at Forge Island, the £47m development in the town centre that includes an 8-screen boutique cinema, food outlets and a hotel.
Also in the council's budget was £570,000 to launch a new "Street Safe Team" focused on increasing safety in town and village centres.
The uniformed team, made up of 10 staff, will target areas including Rotherham town centre, Dinnington, Wath, Maltby and Swinton, using local intelligence to tackle issues and offer a reassuring and familiar point of contact for residents and visitors.
The team will also be able to enforce local Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to help tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, street drinking and substance misuse, working closely with partners including South Yorkshire Police.
This initiative aimed to provide a welcoming presence for visitors to the area. The team would undertake a broad range of duties which would include signposting or providing information to the public as well as identifying and addressing issues in relation to the general street scene, such as littering, by enhancing the existing enforcement presence. The service was also aimed at enhancing community safety and improving perceptions of safety in town centres. Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “Our residents have told us loud and clear that cleaner, safer streets matter to them — and we’re listening.
“This investment is not just about more boots on the ground, it’s about delivering real, visible improvements in our communities. From cracking down on fly tipping to creating a stronger presence in our town centres, we’re taking action that people will see and feel every day. This is about pride in place - and we’re proud to back that with this investment.”
Images: RMBC
Finally a good idea from the council. Shame it's at least a couple of decades too late.
