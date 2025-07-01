News: Entries open for Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards 2025





The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards showcases and celebrates the achievements of the local business community and has firmly established itself as one of the most prestigious and highly coveted events in the local business calendar.



Hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, the awards demonstrate the achievements of all areas of work being delivered by local businesses, from apprentices taking the first steps in their careers to businesses that have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to delivering growth, customer service and sustainability.



This year, the Chamber has announced three new categories: Small Business of the Year will recognise the achievements of organisations with fewer than 50 members of staff, whilst companies that have delivered creative marketing campaigns that have brought about positive change within their organisation can showcase their achievements by entering Campaign of the Year; the category celebrates the most impactful, creative, and results-driven campaigns across all sectors. Finally, the Chamber is also inviting businesses that have made a positive impact on the communities they serve through its new Social Value award.



Entries are now open to all businesses with an “S” postcode, as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, and the awards are free to enter. Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is also calling on businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries to apply for a highly coveted “Salute to Business” in recognition of their longstanding contributions to the local economy. Companies celebrating their 25, 50, 75 and centenary celebrations are encouraged to apply.



The awards, which have been generously supported by headline sponsor Barnsley College will also highlight the important contribution made by charities, with the overall winner not only walking away on the evening with the title of Charity of the Year but also receiving £3000 to support their work.



This year’s categories include:



· Apprentice of the Year

· Business Community Impact

· Business Growth

· Businessperson of the Year

· Campaign of the Year

· Charity of the Year

· Commitment to People Development

· Excellence in Customer Service

· Large Business of the Year

· Most Promising New Business

· Small Business of the Year

· Social Value Business of the Year

· Sustainability Award



The overall title of Business of the Year, which is presented to a company that has demonstrated truly outstanding achievements in all areas of business, will be chosen from the finalists in each category.



Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards has firmly established itself as one of the most respected and prestigious events in the Chamber’s business calendar. It’s an opportunity to celebrate success, reflect on achievements, as well as an opportunity to meet many like-minded businesses that are going above and beyond the call of duty.



"I would encourage all eligible businesses to explore this year’s awards categories and get involved in what promises to be an unmissable event."



Entries for the awards close on Friday September 12 2025.



