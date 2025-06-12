News: Skills Street opens in Rotherham showcasing over 380 career pathways
By Tom Austen
Hundreds of pupils were among the first to experience the exciting new Skills Street experience in Rotherham.
The immersive learning destination has opened its doors for the first time to schools from across the region and has now welcomed more than 600 school aged visitors.
Located at Gulliver’s Valley theme park, Skills Street CIC is a groundbreaking education and training environment designed to revolutionise how young people engage with careers and skills development. With a focus on hands-on, curriculum-linked experiences, Skills Street is now accepting bookings from schools, colleges, and educational groups.
Among the highlights is the newly launched FlyMe@Skills Street aviation experience, which offers students a full airport simulation - from check-in to boarding a real Boeing 737 fuselage and flying an industry-standard simulator. Visitors can also explore historic Rolls-Royce and Vulcan aircraft engines and learn about careers in aviation, engineering, travel, and tourism.
John Barber from The Work-wise Foundation, a key partner in the project, said: “We were thrilled to welcome 329 pupils to Skills Street on our first day.
“It was great to see them experience our different zones and enjoy a whole range of industry experiences designed to inspire and educate students them about future careers and the skills needed.”
Speaking on behalf of the first group of Year 4 visitors, Declan, class teacher from Thurcroft Primary School, said: “Our visit to Skills Street was wonderful. There was a variety of different workshops, all engaging and offering different aspects that allowed children to be fully immersed in the experience.”
Skills Street features a wide range of sector-themed zones developed in partnership with leading organisations, including: Energy with E.ON – exploring renewable energy; Health & Social Work with the NHS and Rotherham Council – showcasing over 380 career pathways; Construction with Esh Group showcasing all aspects of the construction Industry; Advanced Manufacturing with Gripple – focusing on robotics and automation.
Each 45-minute session is tailored to key stages and curriculum goals, ensuring a meaningful and engaging visit for every student.
James Beighton, development manager, Skills Street, said: “We’ve created a space where students can explore real-world careers in a fun and interactive way, and to witness that in action was simply wonderful.
“We’ve worked hard to create a fun, interactive environment to ignite interest and inspire young people to think about the different skills needed, whether it’s flying a plane, designing a building, programming and operating a robot, there’s something here for everyone.”
Skills Street is part of a wider £20m investment by Rotherham Council to boost skills and leisure opportunities in the region following a successful Levelling Up bid.
Images: Skills Street
Advertisement
