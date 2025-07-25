News: Contractor appointed to Rotherham country park revamp
By Tom Austen
A local firm is set to get to work on a café refurbishment project and outdoor landscaping at a country park in Rotherham.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
A £2.5m improvement plan for Thrybergh Country Park moved a step closer in 2023 after Rotherham Council's plans for a new café building were approved but in July 2024, the council's cabinet approved a new way forward which meant that there was a "reduced scope" for the Thrybergh scheme where a brand new café building was scrapped and replaced by a refurbished café and outside space.
Following market testing, the project required "revised budgets as a result of the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market."
The new scheme has been given a budget of £789,873 and approved plans, drawn up by the council's design and projects team, showed a refurbishment and alteration of the existing café building, and revised level access arrangements with the creation of a new ramped entrance and landing.
The development also includes increasing the size of an existing outdoor seating/terrace area, with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Fixed external canopies to accommodate covered seating for visitors of the café and country park could also be added.
A new entrance would be to the lakeside with booth seating inside to make more efficient use of space. The new café design provides up to 60 covers internally, whilst the outdoor terrace will provide space for up to 100 covers externally.
Wath-based O&P Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project were physical works are programmed to commence in "late July 2025 and complete by December 2025."
A limited café offer will be maintained from the adjacent building throughout the delivery of the works.
O&P began back in 1971 and now turn over £20m of projects a year. It is currently working on a £3m school extension construction project at Waverley.
The work at the café accompanies £325,000 of improvements to the paths around the popular country park.
Thrybergh Reservoir was initially excavated in 1880 and still occupies the land to the present date. It came under the management of Rotherham Council in 1980 and was then developed into a Country Park and Nature Reserve by 1983.
O&P Construction website
Images: RMBC
O&P Construction website
Images: RMBC
