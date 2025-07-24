News: Tourism boosted Rotherham economy by half a billion pounds in 2024
By Tom Austen
The latest visitor figures have been released by South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership showing significant growth across the region, especially in Rotherham.
An estimated 36.3 million tourism visits were made to South Yorkshire in 2024 bringing a £3.7 billion boost to the region’s visitor economy. This included 32.3 million tourism visits made by day visitors, showing a 5% increase on the previous year, and a 10.5% increase since 2022. Visitors staying in the region were estimated to have spent 9.4m nights in local accommodation.
The data commissioned via the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership and processed by Global Tourism Solution’s STEAM Report, also revealed that visitor activity and spend supports more than 32,101 full time equivalent jobs locally, making it a key sector within the region.
For Rotherham, A total of £509m was generated directly and indirectly within the local economy through visitor and tourism business expenditure, with the economic impact 12.2% up on the previous year.
The stats showed that there were 5.35 million tourism visits to Rotherham in 2024, up 7.5%, and that visitor activity and spend supports more than 4,543 full time equivalent jobs in the borough.
For comparison, in South Yorkshire’s other town, Barnsley, there were 3.9 million tourism visits (up 0.2%), with £382m generated directly and indirectly within the local economy through visitor and tourism business expenditure (up 6.1.%).
Rotherham is home to various visitor attractions such as Gulliver's Valley, Magna, Wentworth Woodhouse and Grimm & Co.
Rothbiz reported last year that The Reytons’ sell-out homecoming gig in Rotherham provided a big boost for the local economy. A study by Sheffield Hallam University revealed that the July 2024 event contributed an impressive £1m to Rotherham’s economy and £1.36m benefit for South Yorkshire.
It marked the largest outdoor music event ever held at Clifton Park, attracting around 20,000 people.
Following a £1.9m refurbishment and upgrade programme, Magna Science Adventure Centre saw annual visitor numbers increase by 20%, going from 87,622 in 2023 to 104,833 in 2024.
2024 also marked the opening of Forge Island which brought a cinema back to Rotherham town centre for the first time in over 30 years.
This year the RHS Flower Show recently visited Rotherham at Wentworth Woodhouse. With the Grade-I listed house as the backdrop, this popular event for gardening enthusiasts and families alike attracted thousands of visitors for the iconic floral displays, talks and tips, markets, stalls, children’s activities as well as delicious food and drink.
2025 also sees Rotherham home to the Children’s Capital of Culture. Created by the children and young people of Rotherham, the festival has already been a huge success with a full programme of events and activities featuring music, dance, drama, film and exhibitions.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We are home to an incredible array of culture, creativity and character. From world-class festivals and iconic sporting events to museums that tell our story and music that’s known around the world - we are a place that inspires.
“Our heritage and culture don’t just enrich our lives and shape who we are - they drive our economy too. With a £3.7billion boost and over 32,000 jobs supported, the impact of arts, culture, and tourism is clear: when we invest in our people our places and our stories, we create growth and opportunity, and we build hope.”
The South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (SYLVEP) is a collaboration between Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, City of Doncaster Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) and the private sector. Its purpose is to work collectively on shared priorities and targets to foster the growth of the local visitor economy.
Images: The Reytons / Magna
