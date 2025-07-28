News: 349 more houses planned for Rotherham's greenbelt
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for hundreds more houses in Rotherham's greenbelt.
Rothbiz reported in May that a site in Bramley was the latest in a string of proposals for safeguarded land rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan from 2018.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
New outline plans from Hallam Land (part of Henry Boot) have been submitted for land at Moor Lane South at Bramley, close to where Redrow secured planning permission for up to 320 No. dwellinghouses on a large field.
The latest plans indicate that the next 9.38 hectare plot could accommodate 349 more dwellings with associated access, landscaping and public open space iincluding play areas.
A masterplan shows that access would be from Moor Lane South.
It is anticipated to have a housing mix to include 2-5 bedroom detached, semi-detached homes and short terraces with 25% affordable housing expected.
Planning documents state that Rotherham Council has a shortfall of 4,000 new dwellings against its local plan's stepped requirements, adding: "Given that Rotherham’s housing need has now significantly increased under the Government’s new standard methodology used to calculate housing need, the Council will need to find suitable and available sites to meet this need as quickly as possible.
"The new housing will play an important role in improving the housing mix of Bramley and Ravenfield ward by providing units of a range of size and types."
Planning consultants, Nineteen47, add: "The site is in an accessible location, in close proximity to the services and facilities in Bramley and Wickersley. These areas provide facilities including medical practices, pharmacies, a library, a post office and several public parks. There are also a number of shops and a nursery and primary school in Bramley, with a secondary school located in Wickersley approximately 1.5km from the Site.
"It is considered that the Site represents a logical urban extension to the suburban area to the north, west and south, where new homes can be delivered in a sustainable location with convenient links to existing nearby services and facilities by means other than private car.
"The LPA [Rotherham Council] have already acknowledged the Site's suitability for development through the removal of land from the Green Belt and allocation as Safeguarded land within the adopted plan. Such allocations reflect the sustainable credentials of the Site and their ability to integrate with the existing settlement."
Images: Hallam Land / Nineteen47
Images: Hallam Land / Nineteen47
1 comments:
These uncontrolled development need stopping, especially now cars out of bag,close the hotels and get em in house's, house's that don't exist at minute.They think public are thick(unfortunately many are).Join up the dots,force farms to stop farming,get there land cheap,give planning permission for houses,even against locals wishes,close hotels,use government powers,to take over vacant properties (which thee are many, especially on new developments)house migrants there,and they can say they've closed hotels
