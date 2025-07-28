News: Bookings being taken for new Rotherham hotel





Stapleford Ventures bought the land from Harworth in 2021 and secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel in the same year. It brought in RBH Hospitality Management to run the operation but the property remained half-built until work recommenced in January 2025.



RBH remains the operator and with a general manager and management team in place, heads of department have now been recruited including a Maintenance Manager, Front Office Manager, Reservations Manager, Food and Beverage Manager and Head Chef.



Current vacancies include Chef de Partie, night team member and F&B team member.







Reservations can now be made at the 4-star hotel, with the earliest dates for stays being November 1.



Regular rates start from £64 per night.



The hotel is set to include the Aspen restaurant and bar which will serve breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, Sunday lunch and dinner, and cocktails.



The hotel also has a fitness centre and meeting facilities.



Occupying a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, the hotel will provide an important community asset for use by residents, and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).



Originally due to open in Spring 2023, work stopped at the site off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way, with master developer, Harworth Group issuing a statement in 2024 regarding "unforeseen challenges" faced by the hotel owner, Stapleford Ventures.