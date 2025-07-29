News: Work underway on new food venue in Rotherham





The Chocoberry menu also includes indulgent desserts such as various cakes and cheesecakes, kanafeh, cookie dough, crepes, waffles, macarons, churros, sundaes, hot drinks, milkshakes and mocktails.



Expanding through franchising, the Rotherham branch is listed as "opening soon."



At Rother Court on Mangham Road, the new location has most recently been home to Lin Palace. It was previously Lihoma and Papa Luigi's.



Advertisement

Posting on LinkedIn, Ameer Nurmahomed, franchise development manager working with the brand, said: "The remarkable rise of Chocoberry has been nothing short of extraordinary.



"We have achieved the impressive milestone of becoming the '4th most ordered brand with Deliveroo', placing us right after iconic names such as McDonald’s, KFC, and Nando's. This resurgence in popularity showcases not only our delectable and innovative menu items but also highlights the enthusiastic response from our customers who are increasingly drawn to our unique flavours and experiences we provide.







"Rotherham, prepare yourself for a delightful experience! Our new branch is currently being constructed with an new innovative design concept."



Chocoberry website



Images: Tom Austen / Chocoberry The Chocoberry menu also includes indulgent desserts such as various cakes and cheesecakes, kanafeh, cookie dough, crepes, waffles, macarons, churros, sundaes, hot drinks, milkshakes and mocktails.Expanding through franchising, the Rotherham branch is listed as "opening soon."At Rother Court on Mangham Road, the new location has most recently been home to Lin Palace. It was previously Lihoma and Papa Luigi's.Posting on LinkedIn, Ameer Nurmahomed, franchise development manager working with the brand, said: "The remarkable rise of Chocoberry has been nothing short of extraordinary."We have achieved the impressive milestone of becoming the '4th most ordered brand with Deliveroo', placing us right after iconic names such as McDonald’s, KFC, and Nando's. This resurgence in popularity showcases not only our delectable and innovative menu items but also highlights the enthusiastic response from our customers who are increasingly drawn to our unique flavours and experiences we provide."Rotherham, prepare yourself for a delightful experience! Our new branch is currently being constructed with an new innovative design concept."

One of the UK’s fastest-growing café brands has chosen Rotherham as its first South Yorkshire location.Work is underway to convert a former Chinese restaurant on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate.Chocoberry began in Leicester in 2018 and has grown rapidly on the success of its legendary chocolate-dipped strawberries. It now has over 25 locations across the UK and UAE, with upcoming openings in Canada and Turkey and plans to expand globally.