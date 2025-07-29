News: Investment to continue in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Millions of pounds of investment has been made in Rotherham via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), and there's more to come.
Nearly £190m of investment has been completed in South Yorkshire over the last two years supporting capital projects and Investment Zone activity supporting business expansion, new housebuilding, improvements to transport infrastructure and flood prevention.
WIth government money and powers diverted to South Yorkshire, SYMCA does not deliver all investments, the majority of projects are delivered by local authority partners, with some delivered directly by the private sector and other local and regional partners. Looking ahead, an Integrated Settlement is set to provide an opportunity for greater funding flexibility against the delivery of a set of outcomes agreed with Government.
SYMCA's Capital Investment Programme was recently dicussed athe authority's board.
For Rotherham, 16 schemes have been completed in the last two years with a total value of £78.1m.
Transport projects feature prominantly and include £40.1m towards the Parkway widening scheme and £13.2m for the new link road at Parkgate.
Completed regeneration projects in the borough include the second phase of Century Business Centre, which used £4.6m via SYMCA, and £2m being used in the town centre to progress projects such as Forge Island.
Brownfield housing projects in Rotherham have also secured millions of pounds to address viability.
Direct grants to support businesses expanding in Rotherham include the £1.5m that enabled SBD Apparel to move on to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in the Investment Zone.
Advertisement
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Capital Programme has enabled us to take forward key strategic projects in Rotherham, such as flood defence works in the town centre and across the borough, the Century 2 business centre, and Olive Lane development at Waverley, as well as future projects which will drive further growth across the borough.”
Projects currently in delivery and development supported by capital investment from SYMCA include Rotherham Gateway Station and the tram-train stop at Magna, more active travel schemes, flood alleviation schemes and the markets and library redevelopment.
Another Investment Zone project is expected to see £2m used to support the Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) in Rotherham - a cutting-edge supplier of high-value superalloy turbine blade castings for large civil jet engines.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “My job is growth, across all four corners of South Yorkshire.
“That means investing our money in plans and projects that unlock the potential of Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield. Working with our local councils, I’ve been able to fund nearly £190m of capital investment – money to build things, make things happen, and bring some iconic buildings and sites back to life.
"We’ve made real progress, but we’re not done yet. Our capital investments are laying the foundations for a wealthier, healthier, happier, and safer South Yorkshire. And as major developments come forward, they’ll unlock even more potential, bringing longterm benefits for generations to come.
"People often ask me: what’s devolution for? It’s about making decisions here, for here. It’s about restoring pride, prosperity and purpose to our communities. It’s about making sure people can stay near and go far, and ultimately it’s about making a positive difference to people’s lives."
Images: SYMCA
Nearly £190m of investment has been completed in South Yorkshire over the last two years supporting capital projects and Investment Zone activity supporting business expansion, new housebuilding, improvements to transport infrastructure and flood prevention.
WIth government money and powers diverted to South Yorkshire, SYMCA does not deliver all investments, the majority of projects are delivered by local authority partners, with some delivered directly by the private sector and other local and regional partners. Looking ahead, an Integrated Settlement is set to provide an opportunity for greater funding flexibility against the delivery of a set of outcomes agreed with Government.
SYMCA's Capital Investment Programme was recently dicussed athe authority's board.
For Rotherham, 16 schemes have been completed in the last two years with a total value of £78.1m.
Transport projects feature prominantly and include £40.1m towards the Parkway widening scheme and £13.2m for the new link road at Parkgate.
Completed regeneration projects in the borough include the second phase of Century Business Centre, which used £4.6m via SYMCA, and £2m being used in the town centre to progress projects such as Forge Island.
Brownfield housing projects in Rotherham have also secured millions of pounds to address viability.
Direct grants to support businesses expanding in Rotherham include the £1.5m that enabled SBD Apparel to move on to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in the Investment Zone.
Advertisement
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Capital Programme has enabled us to take forward key strategic projects in Rotherham, such as flood defence works in the town centre and across the borough, the Century 2 business centre, and Olive Lane development at Waverley, as well as future projects which will drive further growth across the borough.”
Projects currently in delivery and development supported by capital investment from SYMCA include Rotherham Gateway Station and the tram-train stop at Magna, more active travel schemes, flood alleviation schemes and the markets and library redevelopment.
Another Investment Zone project is expected to see £2m used to support the Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) in Rotherham - a cutting-edge supplier of high-value superalloy turbine blade castings for large civil jet engines.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “My job is growth, across all four corners of South Yorkshire.
“That means investing our money in plans and projects that unlock the potential of Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield. Working with our local councils, I’ve been able to fund nearly £190m of capital investment – money to build things, make things happen, and bring some iconic buildings and sites back to life.
"We’ve made real progress, but we’re not done yet. Our capital investments are laying the foundations for a wealthier, healthier, happier, and safer South Yorkshire. And as major developments come forward, they’ll unlock even more potential, bringing longterm benefits for generations to come.
"People often ask me: what’s devolution for? It’s about making decisions here, for here. It’s about restoring pride, prosperity and purpose to our communities. It’s about making sure people can stay near and go far, and ultimately it’s about making a positive difference to people’s lives."
Images: SYMCA
0 comments:
Post a Comment