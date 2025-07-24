News: Exagen submit plans for Rotherham solar farm
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for another solar farm on greenbelt land in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in March on Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park. and has previously reported on Whitestone Solar Farm, which if constructed, would generate up to 750MW of energy, enough to power up to 250,000 homes. It would be the largest solar farm in Yorkshire and one of the largest in the UK.
Applicants Exagen Group have set out plans for a 49.9MW solar farm with a co-located 50MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and substation on farmland between Wickersley and Morthen close to the M1/M18 interchange. The yearly output of the solar generation is predicted to equate to the electricity use of approximately 20,370 average UK homes per year.
Plans show three parcels of land totalling 103 hectares accomodating some 97,000 solar modules with a 40-year operational period and applicants say that any planning permission would be temporary and that there would be "no temporary or permanent loss of agricultural land" as the site will remain in active agricultural use, such as sheep grazing and arable cultivation.
Plans state that the solar farm would result in a multipurpose use throughout the development’s lifetime - "simultaneously supporting agricultural activities, generating clean renewable energy, and delivering substantial biodiversity enhancements. At the end of the 40-year operational period, the land will be restored to its current land use and as a result there would be no loss of agricultural land.
"Over its 40-year lifespan, the solar farm will improve soil health by reducing erosion, restoring nutrients, and enhancing biodiversity. After decommissioning, the land will revert to full agricultural use, ensuring long-term benefits for farming and soil quality."
Landscaping and biodiversity enhancement is also included in the plans.
Jake Richards, Rother Valley MP, said: "While I fully support the Government's mission to expand clean, homegrown energy, including through solar generation, developments of this nature must be located and planned responsibly. This application cannot and should not be considered in isolation from the much larger Whitestone Solar Farm proposal.
"Whitestone is a nationally significant infrastructure project expected to span approximately 3,500 acres and generate 750 MW. Crucially, the site of this Thurcroft application falls within the wider area earmarked for Whitestone. It is unreasonable and misleading to assess the Thurcroft proposal as a standalone development."
Regarding Whitestone, Exagen say: "The application for a Development Consent Order not due to be submitted to the Secretary of State until summer 2026. At this stage, there is no confirmed site layout, design detail, or certainty regarding delivery. As such, the proposal is too speculative to be meaningfully assessed alongside the Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park."
Exagen website
Images: Exagen
Exagen website
Images: Exagen
