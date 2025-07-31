News: Plans served up for first padel courts in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans have been set out to bring the fast-growing, fast-paced, social racket sport of padel to Rotherham.
A vacant 33,654 sq ft warehouse would be converted into courts if a change of use application is approved.
Rothbiz reported in May that Top Play Limited, which shares directors with Pocket Sports Bars Ltd and other Eyre family businesses, was assessing the potential introduction of new padel courts at The Grange Golf Club in Kimberworth.
Now attention has been turned to a unit across Rotherham, at Hellaby.
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025.
Plans from Top Play show how nine padel courts could be created in the building on Sandbeck Way, with one court described as a match court, surrounded by glass and viewing areas.
The plans also include an ancilliary café / bar for users of the facility with 37 minimum on-site car parking spaces plus an additional 14 car parking spaces for overspill in the adjacent unit.
Applicants state: "The current building was constructed in the 1970s as factory and warehouse usage. A two-story office extension to the front was constructed in the early 1980s.
"The existing building is not viable for the current uses; the size and height is limited to providing the usage this was designed for. There are currently various modern buildings in the vicinity offering much more viable alternatives."
If approved, the courts could provide 12 staff positions.
The proposed opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am - 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 8am - 9 pm.
"This site will provide the first indoor Padel courts in Rotherham, and this will help ensure that that the local community is able to participate in this fast growing sport throughout the year regardless of the weather. The indoor venue will also create a sporting hub for local people, as has been demonstrated with the evolvement of other indoor Padel centres, and this will provide a facility where the local community can come together socially and keep physically active."
Images: CPP / LTA
Images: CPP / LTA
