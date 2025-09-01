News: New Rotherham retail development filling up as dentist next on the waiting list
By Tom Austen
Changes are being made at a new retail development in Rotherham to enable a dentist to take space that was initially earmarked for offices.
Olive Lane opened earlier this year at Waverley and signing up to the scheme is a Tesco store, vets, nursery and restaurants. A medical centre and community centre are part of the plans.
The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring, part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
A planning application has been approved relating to a new build block of commercial units that was sold off by Harworth to developers before work began.
Sky House Co., the Sheffield-based housing developer bringing forward the adjacent Waverley Central scheme, applied to make changes to unit G2. The plans show the building split into three units with one set to be occupied by a dental practice.
The officer's report explains the reasons for the change: "This application now seeks to use Unit G3 as a dentist (use class E e) instead of offices, as this particular Use Class was not listed in the original permission this application seeks approval to allow Unit G3 to be used for that use."
Advertisement
As previously reported by Rothbiz, the unit was originally earmarked to be the new Sky-House Office headquarters, who at the time of the original application had 30 and 35 members of staff and intended to grow the business. However, since then plans explain that "working practices have altered and continue to evolve such that far more employees now routinely work from home or from other locations."
Sky-House now only require about half the available floorspace to meet their operational requirements in the building which is nearly completely constructed on site.
The report adds: "The applicant also notes that they have been unable to secure demand that would secure commercial use of the unit, however, in contrast there is confirmed market demand from a prospective purchaser to use the unit as a dental practice (Use Class Ee) and to deliver the social and economic benefits for the local community and for Waverley as a whole. They go on to note that there is a national shortage of dentists and access to dental services, as well as within the Waverley area, as such the provision of a dentist would be a community asset.
"The proposed dentist would create ten or more full time jobs as well as approximately ten part time jobs, and customers to the practice would increase footfall to other businesses on Olive Lane."
The plans were approved without going before Rotherham Council's planning board. The planner concluded: "After discussions with Rido [Rotherham Investment & Development Office] it is concluded that there is no demonstrated demand for offices in this location.
"It is therefore not considered that the loss of this office space would have a significant detrimental impact on the supply of office accommodation in this locality or in the Borough as a whole. Additionally, it is noted that the provision of a dentist within the unit would be beneficial to the local community. It has been requested that a condition be attached to ensure that the dentist is an NHS dentist, however it is not considered that this is acceptable."
Rothbiz reported earlier this year on plans that would enable My Dentist (GB) Limited to open at a vacant unit at Parkgate Shopping.
Sky-House Co. website
Images: Harworth
Olive Lane opened earlier this year at Waverley and signing up to the scheme is a Tesco store, vets, nursery and restaurants. A medical centre and community centre are part of the plans.
The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring, part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
A planning application has been approved relating to a new build block of commercial units that was sold off by Harworth to developers before work began.
Sky House Co., the Sheffield-based housing developer bringing forward the adjacent Waverley Central scheme, applied to make changes to unit G2. The plans show the building split into three units with one set to be occupied by a dental practice.
The officer's report explains the reasons for the change: "This application now seeks to use Unit G3 as a dentist (use class E e) instead of offices, as this particular Use Class was not listed in the original permission this application seeks approval to allow Unit G3 to be used for that use."
Advertisement
As previously reported by Rothbiz, the unit was originally earmarked to be the new Sky-House Office headquarters, who at the time of the original application had 30 and 35 members of staff and intended to grow the business. However, since then plans explain that "working practices have altered and continue to evolve such that far more employees now routinely work from home or from other locations."
Sky-House now only require about half the available floorspace to meet their operational requirements in the building which is nearly completely constructed on site.
The report adds: "The applicant also notes that they have been unable to secure demand that would secure commercial use of the unit, however, in contrast there is confirmed market demand from a prospective purchaser to use the unit as a dental practice (Use Class Ee) and to deliver the social and economic benefits for the local community and for Waverley as a whole. They go on to note that there is a national shortage of dentists and access to dental services, as well as within the Waverley area, as such the provision of a dentist would be a community asset.
"The proposed dentist would create ten or more full time jobs as well as approximately ten part time jobs, and customers to the practice would increase footfall to other businesses on Olive Lane."
The plans were approved without going before Rotherham Council's planning board. The planner concluded: "After discussions with Rido [Rotherham Investment & Development Office] it is concluded that there is no demonstrated demand for offices in this location.
"It is therefore not considered that the loss of this office space would have a significant detrimental impact on the supply of office accommodation in this locality or in the Borough as a whole. Additionally, it is noted that the provision of a dentist within the unit would be beneficial to the local community. It has been requested that a condition be attached to ensure that the dentist is an NHS dentist, however it is not considered that this is acceptable."
Rothbiz reported earlier this year on plans that would enable My Dentist (GB) Limited to open at a vacant unit at Parkgate Shopping.
Sky-House Co. website
Images: Harworth
0 comments:
Post a Comment