News: Plans to bring new tenants to Rotherham retail park
By Tom Austen
Planning applications are progressing at Parkgate that could lead to new tenants opening at the popular Rotherham retail destination.
With Superdrug moving within Parkgate Shopping, doubling the size of its previous store with a c. 10,000 sq ft unit, plans have been approved that will allow a new occupier to move in to the empty unit.
My Dentist (GB) Limited has had its plans for unit 10c checked by Rotherham Council and the authority has issued a Lawful Development Certificate, approving the use as a dentist clinic under the current planning permission.
The key issue was whether or not the existing use falls within use Class E and therefore doesn’t require a change of use application. Changes in 2020 grouped Commercial, Business and Service in Use Class E and includes both the retail sale of goods, other than hot food, as well as the provision of medical or health services.
Planners concluded: "It is considered that the proposed use of the Unit for a Dentist Clinic can be carried out without the submission of a full planning application, as the previous and proposed uses fall within the same wider use class and as such there is no material change in the use of the building."
Mydentist is one of the largest dental providers in the UK with a national chain of 534 dental practices. It currently operates in Rotherham town centre and Brinsworth. The group is jointly owned by management and Palamon Capital Partners.
Advertisement
Across the park, owners, Threadneedle, have submitted plans for Units 17 and 18.
The applications are for the reconfigurement of the internal layout, including the mezzanine, a new trolley bay and new solar panels.
The units are currently occupied by the TUI Holiday Superstore and One Below but the correspondence talks of new tenants.
Agents, Savills, said: "The works are part of a package of works to enable the units to be occupied by new tenants. As can be seen from the proposed works shown on the submitted plans they are of a minor nature and do not raise substantial considerations."
Another new opening involves an unnamed food retailer taking a new build unit. Rothbiz reported in January that an outline planning application had been approved for a new 20,000 sq ft foodstore at the park.
Parkgate Shopping website
Mydentisit website
Images: Google Maps
With Superdrug moving within Parkgate Shopping, doubling the size of its previous store with a c. 10,000 sq ft unit, plans have been approved that will allow a new occupier to move in to the empty unit.
My Dentist (GB) Limited has had its plans for unit 10c checked by Rotherham Council and the authority has issued a Lawful Development Certificate, approving the use as a dentist clinic under the current planning permission.
The key issue was whether or not the existing use falls within use Class E and therefore doesn’t require a change of use application. Changes in 2020 grouped Commercial, Business and Service in Use Class E and includes both the retail sale of goods, other than hot food, as well as the provision of medical or health services.
Planners concluded: "It is considered that the proposed use of the Unit for a Dentist Clinic can be carried out without the submission of a full planning application, as the previous and proposed uses fall within the same wider use class and as such there is no material change in the use of the building."
Mydentist is one of the largest dental providers in the UK with a national chain of 534 dental practices. It currently operates in Rotherham town centre and Brinsworth. The group is jointly owned by management and Palamon Capital Partners.
Advertisement
Across the park, owners, Threadneedle, have submitted plans for Units 17 and 18.
The applications are for the reconfigurement of the internal layout, including the mezzanine, a new trolley bay and new solar panels.
The units are currently occupied by the TUI Holiday Superstore and One Below but the correspondence talks of new tenants.
Agents, Savills, said: "The works are part of a package of works to enable the units to be occupied by new tenants. As can be seen from the proposed works shown on the submitted plans they are of a minor nature and do not raise substantial considerations."
Another new opening involves an unnamed food retailer taking a new build unit. Rothbiz reported in January that an outline planning application had been approved for a new 20,000 sq ft foodstore at the park.
Parkgate Shopping website
Mydentisit website
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
The TUI Holiday Superstore is probably the biggest waste of retail space I've ever seen. The whole operation could probably fit into a portakabin. Why they've kept that huge store on for so long I'll never know.
Post a Comment