News: Productive Machines secures funding to help shore up UK digital supply chains
By Tom Austen
Productive Machines, a Rotherham-based startup that is set to transform UK digital supply chains has secured £510,000 from Digital Catapult.
Based within the Advanced Manufacturing Park's (AMP's) Technology Centre, Productive Machines uses a software simulation process called digital twinning to accelerate milling process design, reduce cycle time, eliminate quality problems and maximize productivity. Creating virtual replicas helps companies machine parts right the first time.
Digital Catapult helps businesses grow by applying deep tech, showing them what is possible, positive and productive with advanced technology.
The investment will enable the startup to scale the customer base for its SenseNC products, reshore manufacturing by increasing the competitiveness of local manufacturers, and drive greater resilience of UK digital supply chains.
Productive Machines has developed the world’s first autonomous milling optimisation software, SenseNC. The software streamlines machining operations by simulating and optimising various machine settings, helping manufacturers to optimise performance before operations are sent to CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools to precisely cut, shape, and finish materials. This computer-controlled machining method reduces the need for time-consuming trial-and-error processes, where production approaches are tested and refined. SenseNC minimises waste, lowers costs, and delivers significant gains in sustainability and productivity.
The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution has already been successfully trialled by manufacturers in the aerospace sector, including AML, a leader in the precision machining of metallic components, resulting in optimised and decarbonised manufacturing processes. The company managed to reshore production of two different aerospace parts back to the UK from overseas suppliers. Similar success has been achieved with partners such as FICEP UK, a leading supplier of structural steel and plate fabrication machine tools, and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) in Belfast.
Following Digital Catapult’s investment, Productive Machines is looking to respond to expressions of interest from prospective partners and customers in Europe and the US.
Digital Catapult’s investment takes the form of a convertible loan note and is made available by Innovate UK to allow Catapults to invest directly in the businesses they are supporting.
Erdem Ozturk, CEO and Co-founder of Productive Machines, said: " Digital Catapult’s investment will enable us to grow our customer base in the UK and Europe as well as expand to international markets where there is growing demand and interest in our solution. The UK has long been a leader in manufacturing, but with increasing global competition, solutions like our SenseNC software will be critical to sharpening the country’s competitive edge and reshoring processes back into the UK. Our next step will be to invest further into direct sales and partnerships, where we hope to demonstrate the value of investing into deep tech, and how collaboration and partnership is key to long-term startup and sectoral success."
Susan Bowen, CEO, Digital Catapult, added: "With a solution that can cut costs, decarbonise operations and increase productivity for manufacturers across the country, Productive Machines’ solution could transform the UK’s digital supply chains. With this investment, we are looking forward to working closely with Productive Machines to unlock opportunities to reshore UK manufacturing and boost industrial competitiveness."
In 2023, Productive Machines, a spinout from the The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), raised £2.2m in Seed funding.
Local MP Sarah Champion, recently visited the firm. She said: "It’s inspiring to see the incredible work being done by Productive Machines right here in Rotherham. Their cutting-edge technology is not only boosting productivity and sustainability for UK manufacturers but also making reshoring a viable option. This is exactly the kind of innovation we need to strengthen British industry and create high-value jobs locally."
Productive Machines website
Digital Catapult website
Images: Productive Machines
1 comments:
More money for Sheffield off Rotherham,s back RMBC cannot see this happening.
Post a Comment